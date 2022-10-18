CORRECTION North Carolina Shooting-Last Run

Karissa McDonough and her daughter Eireann McDonough go for a run in Waterbury Center, Vermont, on Oct. 16 in honor of their friend Sue Karnatz, who was one of five people killed Oct. 13 in a shooting rampage in Raleigh, N.C.

 Karissa McDonough via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods.

Her husband, Tom Karnatz, said she died 1.9 miles short of her 7-mile goal for that day. Now, runners across the globe are finishing the final leg of the run Karnatz never got to complete.

