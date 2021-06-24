If the reincarnation of Douglas MacArthur or John Glenn were ever to come back to New York City and receive the same welcome they have in the past, I may be able to help out.
Those two were guests of honor at two of the largest ticker tape parades ever to roll down Broadway in the Big Apple.
It’s been a while — another victim of technology — since a hero has been paraded down that street while being showered with ticker tape from stock market machines.
It would be a little harder now that stock quotes roll on computer screens instead of constantly being printed out on long, skinny streams of paper.
But if they needed paper — shredded even — I could send them to a place that should have plenty.
One of the city’s banks held an annual paper shredding day this week.
As a free — and appreciated — service, the bank brings in one of those traveling shredding trucks.
It’s a service that has grown in popularity with the increased awareness of protecting confidential information in so many businesses.
On the individual level, we have a small shredder at home, but it’s best used for a few sheets of paper now and then.
Over the years, we’ve compiled a little more than a few sheets of paper.
We’re not hoarders.
It’s not like the place is overwhelmed with unnecessary trash. But we have kept a lot through the years of “important at the time” paperwork.
Tax returns, cancelled checks, bank statements, bills, small pay stubs and even smaller investment information.
It was nice for a few years, but when we heard about the shredding day, it was a call to action.
My wife, of course since she is the more efficient one, got a multi-day head start on me, but as shred day approached, I got into the act.
Boxes came from storage areas and papers that at one time we knew we just had to save started coming out.
Some went to the shred box, others simply to a recycling box since they didn’t have vital information.
It was like a walk through the history books.
There were times where we seemed to be more generous than others and would give to local causes.
There are a couple schools around the state that I swear should have a building named after us for all the donation canceled checks we found.
But alas, apparently donating $20 five or six times doesn’t get your name on the building.
We even found the check book I used the last semester I was in college.
Looking at the ledger (which, surprisingly I filled out), I can see why I had to convince my parents that checks written for cash at the Acropolis and the Starlite were the names of bank branches.
I don’t think they bought it.
It was amazing how many checks I wrote for cash, and how many of them were for $10 at a time.
Apparently, that was my limit for a trip to the Starlight “bank.”
There was one interesting change I seemed to detect happening in the 1990’s, a time where the Internet and home computers were becoming more prevalent, and thus — of course — Internet crime.
Prior to that time, there was almost a cavalier approach to using one’s Social Security number.
Rather than have an employee ID number at work, they would use your SSN.
Bank accounts, savings plans and others would have the SSN on it.
Now, we protect that information with our life and are identified by other non-descript numbers.
It’s nice to know that so many papers that contained that information are now tiny shreds of paper ready to be recycled.
We may have run out of time and stopped short of clearing out our home of unneeded paper. (Although, I don’t think that will ever be the case.)
But we will search out other methods of doing mass shredding. Maybe we’ll have extra time on our hands soon to go through things (more on that next week maybe).
Sometimes you just need that little push to de-clutter.
I appreciate the bank giving us that push. If you look in just the right place, we actually cleared up a little space.
Now, where’s John Glenn.
