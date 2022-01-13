So, I wonder what will be next to be relegated to the back shelf of obscurity and obsolescence?
What “can’t-live-without” device will be the next to go by the wayside?
It’s something I wondered recently with the news that the people behind the Blackberry “smartphone” device were going to stop supporting the software that made them work, all but ending (for now) the Blackberry.
There was a time when “Blackberry” was all you needed to say and people knew you were talking about the hottest communication device on the market, the phone of presidents and kings, rock stars and A-listers.
I started a job in the cell phone industry in 2006.
Blackberry had been around for four years then and was rocking the marketplace.
The company I worked for was in the early years of offering the device, and when you sold a Blackberry, you knew you just provided someone their ticket to high status.
It had a physical keyboard with buttons that clicked as you used it, a large display, internet access and more.
In my book, it was the first smartphone.
Security was one of its top selling points. The U.S. government and especially the Pentagon would use nothing else as they were near impossible to hack.
For us in sales, we longed for the day we would be assigned a Blackberry as our company phone.
It wasn’t a given, we had to pay our dues with flip phones until something made way for us to “demo” a Blackberry.
The first one I was used was nicknamed the “toast” phone. It was about the size and shape of a piece of toast, with a roller on the side to use as the mouse for smart applications.
The account reps from Blackberry were among the coolest of the cool as they would travel the country touting their phone to the cell phone companies.
They especially seemed to enjoy the portion on their demonstration where they would throw the phone across the room and smash it into a wall.
Blackberry was tough. It could take it.
Eventually, the “mouse” became a roller ball on the front of a smaller Blackberry phone and the keyboard a little tighter.
That’s the phone I’m looking at right now on my desk. It’s part of a collection of phones I was able to acquire from years in the business.
It’s the same phone I once challenged myself to use to write one of these columns many years ago.
I hammered out all 700 words on the portable device while traveling back from a business meeting in Chicago.
The Blackberry people did have a bit of stubborn streak.
They viewed their device as a serious business device — forsaking some of the features popular on other phones that regular folks used. They went forever without a camera.
At their peak in September 2013, there were 85-million Blackberry phones in use worldwide.
What changed it all?
In my book, it all started in January 2007 when Steve Jobs told the world to “meet the iPhone.”
The smartphone revolution was on and the tiny iPhone would change the landscape forever.
There is still word out there that a 2022 version of the Blackberry could be on the way.
But, for now, the last holdouts using the once revolutionary device are looking elsewhere for something that works.
Blackberry only broke my heart once. A popular feature on the phone was the game Brickbreaker.
You aimed and shot missiles to a series of brick walls, the more hits the higher the score — and the more ammunition you’d be given.
My score would never reach six-figures, something I heard others did regularly.
Until finally, I caught fire.
Over a run of lunch hours (and OK, at my desk now and then), I was rolling.
My score was over 700,000, my reserve was huge. I was easily on my way to joining the million-point club.
That’s when the phone decided it was time for a re-boot. It reset everything and to zero I went.
I never played the game again.
But, the news from Blackberry last week still made me nostalgic. Now, if I had only taken a battery charger when I took the phone.
