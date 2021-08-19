Sometimes it’s a compliment, sometimes a critique, but I’ve often said, “I’m an idea person.”
Sometimes the ideas pan out, other times I don’t follow up and it’s a wasted opportunity.
Here’s one case of actually — albeit slowly — following through with an idea that I think is kind of a fun story.
Maybe it will give you an idea of something similar to do some day.
Thirty-eight years ago this summer, I was walking up the aisle, looking good in my rented tux, but not near as good as the bride at the end of the aisle.
It was a great wedding and has been a great marriage since.
At the same time, a high school classmate was spending his time traveling overseas.
During that summer he was somewhere in the England/Scotland/Wales area.
Since he couldn’t be at the wedding, he bought one of the famed products of the area and had a fine bottle of Scotch sent to us as a present.
I’ve wasn’t much of a Scotch drinker and my wife was even less so. But it was a great present.
Through the years we’d share it with others who assured us that Glenfiddich was indeed a fine bottle of Scotch.
Eventually, we were getting near the bottom of the bottle.
All this time I thought that the person who sent the present should someday get to sample it, but his time was running short.
So, the bottle got put away in the back of the closest.
I figured someday Steve (the European traveler) and I would be at the same place at the same time and I would bring the bottle.
Time went by and dust gathered on the round cardboard container holding the bottle. I saw Steve at a class reunion or two, but didn’t think to bring the bottle.
Meanwhile, I’ve developed more of an appreciation for Scotch.
It’s not my drink of choice, but on occasional I’ve sipped on a sample or two and would enjoy it.
I would see the bottle hidden behind others and would be tempted to abandon my idea and enjoy a drink.
Then I would remind myself of the idea of keeping a drink to toast with my friend.
It was not unlike a tontine. Or at least my favored version of a tontine.
The version where a group of people would save a valued bottle of brandy — or whatever — with an agreement that the last surviving member of the group would open the bottle and toast their fallen friends.
Fortunately, my idea for the Scotch and Steve did not involve the death of one of us.
But, come on, we’re not getting any younger — best move while you can.
That brings us to a couple of months ago as I was planning a driving trip to the Northwest.
While checking maps, I saw Boise was on the best route.
That’s where Steve lives now. I checked the class email list and sent him a message that we would be passing through town.
He invited us to stay the night at his home, and the plan was hatched.
The bottle was packed for the trip and off we went.
Upon arriving, the four of us were enjoying a happy-hour cocktail before going out for dinner.
That’s when I presented the bottle and told them that it was at least 38 years old.
I asked if he knew what he was doing 38 years ago, and he speculated he might have been in England.
I confirmed that by telling him he had indeed bought the very bottle I was holding and sent it to us as a present.
He vaguely recalled doing so and seemed sincerely impressed that he was now being offered the last drink.
There was enough for three small glasses (my wife passed). A toast was made, and nearly four decades after its purchase, the bottle was finished.
Thirty-eight years on a shelf didn’t nothing to harm the quality, either. It was a smooth taste of Scotland.
And a great memory and shared moment.
A testament that even high school friendships can age well, like a fine bottle of Scotch.
It’s one idea I’ll be forever grateful that I followed up on.
