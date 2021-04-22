It happened again the other day, but for just a little while and you had to be looking outside at just the right time.
It wasn’t snow and it wasn’t hail. It most certainly wasn’t rain.
It was those frozen round pellets that fall from the cold sky when conditions are just right.
It most commonly referenced as looking like Dippin’ Dots ice cream.
Right away every meteorologist — and wannabe meteorologist — was quick to tell us that is called graupel.
People would say, “What is that stuff?”
The immediately reply is, “That’s graupel.”
We unconditionally believe them and go about our day, enriched in the knowledge that we have learned the word “graupel” and will try our best to use it in a sentence to impress our friends before we forget what we learned.
But it made me wonder: Is that what it really is, or are they making that up?
And what other items out there have strange sounding names that we are most likely not aware of.
If someone tells us what it is, we have no choice but to nod in agreement and tell ourselves we’ve learned a new word.
So, of course, that means I turn to the all-knowing Google.
For the rest of the information you are about to learn, all credit goes to the web site Buzz Feed and a 2014 article written by Dave Stopers.
He calls it a Scrabble GOLDMINE as he gives us “58 Everyday Things You Never Knew Had a Name.”
He got me right from the start with his very first item. One I think we should all use around a meteorologist to see if they agree.
So, did you know that the way it smells after a rain is called petrichor?
Really, I looked it up. It’s a real word.
How about wamble? That’s the sound of your stomach rumbling.
Those first two I hadn’t heard before, but I’m sure I’ve been told before that an aglet is that plastic coating on a shoelace.
By now my discovery of new words had me taking off my glasses and rubbing my eyes.
Did you know that the lights you see when you do that are call phosphenes?
Earlier today, I could tell that my wife had gone to a different coffee shop than her usual one because the cup had one of those cardboard sleeves around it, I guess to protect her hand from the heat.
I wish I would have known then what I know now.
I could have impressed her by saying, “I see your cup has a ‘zarf’ around it.”
Really … a zarf.
Some of the words I truly thought were just made up from the mind of the author.
I mean, come on. Am I really supposed to believe that there is a word to describe the time we run around cleaning frantically right before company comes over?
Well, of course, that would be scurryfunge.
Look it up. It’s British.
It seems the old English is also responsible for collywobbles. That’s the “butterflies” in your stomach when you’re nervous.
I didn’t realize until being enlightened by Mr. Stopers that just this morning I suffered from a serious case of dysania.
That’s the state of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning.
Not only did I have that this morning, but I can kind of feel another case of it coming on tomorrow.
Some, I think, we just have to be glad that we have a more common word or phrase to describe.
For example — Octothorpe.
That’s another word for the pound button (#) on our telephones.
I assume you could also use it to describe what’s come to be known in the Twitter world as hashtags.
I’m glad we keep it simple though when telling someone they can call “pound 55” for winter road conditions.
I think I’d get funny looks when I say, “Just dial octothorpe-55.”
Don’t we all feel a little wiser now?
I “abso-freakin’-lutely” think this makes us all better Scrabble players.
Did you see what I did there?
I used a “tmesis.”
That’s when you separate a word into two for effect.
Really. Look it up.
