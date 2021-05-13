Before I pose a question to you, I do need to have you suspend reality for a moment.
In this new reality you have to assume I’m the type of person you would gladly loan money. I know, it’s a stretch, but try.
Now, if I ask you if I can borrow a “few” dollars, how much are you prepared to dole out?
It sounds innocent enough.
You could probably get away with as little as $3.
But what if I have something more like $10 or $20 in mind?
That’s the inherent problem with asking for a “few” of anything. It might be multiple things to multiple people.
These are the types of gravely important debates we all engage in at one time or another.
OK, debate may be a strong word, but I was recently in a quick discussion that tried to establish what constitutes “a few.”
For the longest time I was in the “three” camp.
I saw it as the progression of numbers.
You ask for one of something, then “a couple” (or a pair) — which of course is two — and then on to three, or “a few.”
But then, what about four? And five?
They don’t have catchy nicknames, so maybe they too can be a few.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary web site says, among other things, that a few can be “not many, but some.”
So, fine.
If I tell my wife I will get to that task she has been asking about in “a few minutes,” how much freedom do I have before I better get to work or risk my next task as being how to get out of the doghouse.
Merriam-Webster goes on to explain that “Few is an old word, dating back to the 9th century. It has never been used of a definite number.”
Although they did concede it’s considered a relatively small number.
So, after a couple, what other confusing quantities do we have beyond a few.
How about some? A bunch? Several? And many?
All could be all over the place depending on the user’s intent.
Just off the top of my head, I can think of a “few” other words that mean a specific number.
The next one after a couple that I can come up with is a half-dozen, and then, of course, its full-grown cousin — a dozen.
Twenty is a score. We can use a century to describe 100, but that may be a time measurement.
Although it is shortened to a “C-note” if you want to impress someone with a $100 bill.
A gross is a 144. A grand is 1,000. All of those number words are more fully committed to a definite number.
Maybe that’s the deal.
Maybe a “few” just has commitment issues and can’t be tied down to a specific number.
It’s the free spirit of the quantitative world and we should all be jealous of its “color-outside-the-lines” attitude.
You do have to feel sorry for a few, as well.
Sitting right there next to a pair in the pecking order. Let’s face it, a pair really has some clout for such a small number.
There’s a pair of socks. A pair of shoes. Glasses, scissors, gloves, boots, earrings (although for many, two of them aren’t enough) — they all come in pairs.
You even hear of couples described as the “perfect pair.” I don’t think I’ve ever heard of something described as the “perfect few.”
Even baseball has singles, doubles and triples and then jumps straight to homers.
Why couldn’t they have named a hit that goes out of the ballpark a “few?”
That would give it some respect.
At any rate, I’m glad we’ve had this discussion and perhaps got you thinking about it a little bit.
That way the next time I see you, if I happen to ask you to lend me a few dollars, you should be ready to respond back with a certain amount.
But remember, while I may have to respect it could be a little as $3, you can feel free to pump it up to the “not many, but some level.”
I’ll give you a “few” minutes to think about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.