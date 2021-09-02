I don’t know for sure what — if anything — it means, but it appears I have gone full circle.
To start, we have to flash back to sometime in the early 1970s.
It was what I still consider my first real concert.
Keep in mind, North Platte wasn’t exactly a hot bed stop on major concert tours.
But, Dennis Yost and the Classic IV were indeed coming to town. They had hit songs like “Spooky”, “Stormy” and “Traces.”
An Internet search shows their most successful years were from 1966-1970.
Then, as with so many bands, there were rifts and new formations.
So, I’m guessing a stop in North Platte had to come in the “rebound” part of the early 70s.
I recall my mom dropping me off at the concert site, so it had to be pre-1972 when I got my driver’s license.
The venue was Adams Junior High School, one of those auditoriums with seating on one side of the stage, which was also the gym floor and there were bleacher seats behind.
The concert was not monumental, but it was my first “rock concert.”
Flash forward 50 years to this past Monday, and here I was in my seat at the Heartland Event Center, ready for the “Happy Together Tour” concert at the Nebraska State Fair.
The concert was six acts from the early days of rock and roll, or at least a remnant or two of the bands all backed by a four-member band on stage.
It featured the Turtles, Gary Puckett, the Association, the Vogues, the Cowsills, and — you guessed it — the Classics IV (Dennis Yost passed away in 2008).
I drove myself to this concert, but there were flashbacks to that first concert.
It was a fun, fast-moving show.
Each act did three or four of their biggest hits, then yielded the stage to the next.
Some of them “still have it.”
Only one – which I won’t name – was having trouble hitting the same high notes of the old days and sounded like a wedding dance cover band of their hits.
But the songs were still good.
In fact, that was part of the fun of each doing just their top hits — you recognized all the songs.
Going in, I probably couldn’t have come up with any Vogues hits, but I recognized them all.
I may have even sung along to one.
Even the Classics IV. They had two guys — the singer and a saxophone player.
Both were spot on.
Maybe this is where I began my appreciation for the saxophone in rock music, way back in the 70s.
The only thing I don’t understand … the concert was billed as the main show for “Older Nebraskans Day” at the state fair.
The place was full with a few thousand people, and a lot of them sure looked like they were my age.
So, what’s with this “Older Nebraskan” deal?
So, have I gone full circle?
Do I have to stop concerts now that I’ve seen what’s left of the first group I ever saw in concert?
No way.
If nothing else, I can break it down into categories.
The first band I saw in a larger arena setting was Rare Earth at the Omaha Civic Auditorium. It was 1972.
My first stadium concert was The Who at Arrowhead in Kansas City. That was in 1990.
Rare Earth doesn’t seem to be around in any form.
And maybe there is a chance that Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be one of the acts in the Happy Together 2022 Tour.
I would definitely go to Older Nebraskans Day again if that were the case, but I kind of doubt it.
So, I guess I’ll have to wait for them to do another concert tour before I have completely gone full circle.
I can’t stop going to concerts now, anyway.
I have tickets to see Chicago in Grand Island in November. That’s the current plan, anyway.
It was supposed be in April 2020, but “you know what” has forced two postponements and we’re now on the third anticipated date.
Besides, the people next to us Monday pointed out that Gary Puckett was 78 years old while he was singing.
I’m not quitting until all of them do.
