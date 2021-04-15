I’d like to think that I’m aware of what’s going on around me.
So, you would think, that if something I am around every day blows up, I would know.
Apparently, not all the time.
OK, so “blows up” is just an expression in this case, but I almost missed the Internet blowing up — again.
Whenever something starts to get a lot of attention on the Internet, or Twitter, or any other social media, the expression is that it’s “blowing up.”
As in, that big news really blew up my Twitter yesterday.
So, what’s the latest Internet explosion that almost got past me? If you’re sure you want to know, it’s Popcorn Salad.
I actually got in on this one fairly early. I was at work this week when I watched a video story done by the irreverent Jeanne Moos from CNN.
She has a knack for finding the absurd in life and putting her own humorous spin in it.
This day’s topic was another video that is getting a lot of traffic on the Internet.
Surprisingly, it has been around since February, but is just now catching on.
It’s from Molly Yeh, a host on the Food Network of a show called “Girl Meets Farm.”
On this particular episode, she was introducing her viewers to what she dubbed a “truly Midwestern dish,” although I have never encountered it.
It was a Popcorn Salad.
Think of your favorite variety of the popular pasta salads or macaroni salads, only replace the pasta with popcorn.
Her recipe includes mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, carrots, snap peas — and popcorn.
Stir them all together and there you have it … Popcorn Salad. (Every time I type those two words together it seems less right.)
If you were to go to Google and enter “popcorn salad,” then boom!
There’s the Internet explosion. There have been a lot of people weighing in on the suddenly much-viewed recipe.
Much of it, as you might imagine, is negative.
There are a few people though who feel Ms. Yeh is getting a bum rap and think it’s not that much of a stretch to make this salad.
I think I’ll pass.
But with all the attention it has gotten on the good old World Wide Web and Twitter-verse, don’t be surprised if the next church social or pot luck dinner you attend doesn’t feature someone’s twist on Popcorn Salad.
If you’re planning a big family get together at your house and your sister-in-law says, “I’ll bring a salad,” that will be your one and only chance to ask some questions.
You may want to clarify with her just exactly what type of salad she is thinking of. If the answer contains the word popcorn, it may be time to review your guest list.
And I’m a big fan of popcorn.
I can’t go to the movies or a ballgame without trying some.
But it has never been smothered in mayo and required a fork or spoon to eat it.
It’s not that popcorn can’t be the base ingredient for a tasty treat.
Stir in a concoction of melted marshmallow syrup and form it into a “cake” and it’s great. Or popcorn balls.
But I say hold the mayo.
I want my popcorn to maintain some of its crunch, not become a mush of salad ingredients.
My version of a popcorn salad would just be to mix in some M&M’s and call it good.
At the very least, don’t allow the mention of this recipe to take you down the same dark road that a co-worker took after seeing the same story.
It reminded him of another cooking video he had seen in the past, and for some now inexplicable reason I allowed him to show me.
Forgive me for writing these four words: Cold Hot Dog Pie.
I was hoping it was a spoof video, but it was real.
I’m not going into the details, but when pureed hot dogs meet gelatin and “hot dog water,” it was more that I could take.
I Googled it, too, and amazingly there are multiple varieties of hot dog pie.
I would avoid the cold one, though. Or the Internet won’t be the only thing blowing up around here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.