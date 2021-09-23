I feel like a politician. I don’t really have anything to say, so I’ll spend the next 700 words saying it.
It’s not like it has been a quiet week. so I shouldn’t be so lacking of anything to say.
The weekend included a couple of great annual events around my wife’s hometown.
Good times were had by all, and we spent some great time with extended family members.
But I think if I dug through the files, you’ll find I’ve talked about it in the past, so I just feel like I should hold back this week.
Like everyone else, chores are piling up on the home front, especially with that added pressure of the fall season beginning this week.
There are certain outdoor tasks that need to be done to prepare for the changing of seasons, but since I started this paragraph with “like everyone else,” I won’t detail them here so as to not make you feel like I’m pressuring you to get outside and do the same things.
I did see news stories this week warning of pending shortages for the Christmas season.
People were being encouraged to think about shopping early and to be prepared to wait for shortages on some items, especially Christmas trees — real and artificial — that may be hard to find.
But, I’m not going there.
It’s even too early for a “it’s too blasted early to be talking about Christmas” column.
So, I’ve got nothing to say about that.
Well, except the obvious why should I rush out to buy a new artificial Christmas tree?
The one we used last year will work just fine, thank you. That’s all.
I wonder if others in similar circumstances ever feel the same way as I do this week.
Who else needs to come up with fresh material each week and fears that when the time comes, they just won’t feel like they have anything to say?
Priests and ministers come to mind.
Each week people come to their churches ready to be mesmerized by their words of wisdom.
Some may look hypnotized, but trust me, they want to be mesmerized.
The point being, the ministers have to be on-point each week.
I wonder if they have sermons filed away for any occasion: “Looks like this is a good time for the old #206.”
And you just hope people don’t remember the 206 from the last time. (Also, thank you to everyone over 45 years old who read that quote as “number 206,” not “pound 206.”)
In our church, weekly readings are on a three-year cycle.
I envision priests everywhere with a file drawer labeled for the cycle with made-to-order sermons for when nothing new comes to mind.
Come to think of it, I could try that.
I save my columns by date.
This one runs on 9-24-21. There has been one other time one of my columns ran on 9-24.
It was back in 2010. I looked it up to see if I could just “recycle” it if I indeed did not have anything to say here in 2021.
The column in 2010 was a three-topic one, a tactic I occasionally use when I don’t have one topic worthy of a full column.
I talked about the change in judges on American Idol (a show I was slightly embarrassed to admit watching).
I talked about missing out on a full moon on the same day as the first day of fall because it was cloudy out.
And I talked about the absurdity that cable TV comic “news anchors” were testifying in front of Congress on serious issues.
You know, with a simple changing of some of the names, I could almost get away with it.
Sure, some of you might point out that the full moon we saw this week did not hit on the first day of fall and that it was clearly visible in the clear night skies, but I might have been able to slip it past some people.
There you have it.
I do have something to say. It just might sound familiar.
The next Friday, September 24 is in 2027, so be ready to read this again in six years.
