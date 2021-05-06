I wonder what my “go to” stall tactic was when I was younger.
We all know that kids of all ages have ways to put off any task they may perceive as unpleasant, unnecessary or just something they aren’t totally prepared to do at the time.
I retreated back to my designated “writing area” in our house to prepare this very column about an hour-and-15-minutes prior to the first keystrokes being struck.
In the interim I: 1) Caught up on some of the day’s news by checking a few web sites I frequent; 2) caught up on the day’s non-news by reading my Twitter accounts (yes, accounts is plural — one for work and one that I set up personally a long time ago for a different work. Sometimes I think it might be two too many, but yet — there they are); 3) played multiple games of three of the solitaire games that came preloaded on my computer while also displaying what I pass off as tremendous will power by not playing the fourth game.
Computer solitaire is about as close to a “go to” stall tactic as I have right now.
I can pass many a mindless minute sliding the little cards around, hoping for that victory that sends them dancing off the screen.
My eyes don’t appreciate it, as evidenced by the blurry image I’m looking at as I write this, but it helped pass the time.
Not that I didn’t want to start writing immediately, but I claim the card game as a way to otherwise empty my brain so I can think better of what to write about on weeks where that is a challenge.
But what did I do in my younger days when needing a distraction?
Going outside was a way to get away from some dreaded tasks.
When we are young, the great outdoors provides the setting for any level of adventure and imagination.
Even as I write this, I’m looking out the window at what looks to be a very pleasant spring evening.
Going outside still looms as a very possible stall tactic, but instead of adventure I would probably just be reminded of all the outdoor tasks that need to be done this spring.
Listening to music was always a good stall, or way to pass the time.
Especially when I would plug the headphones into the old 8-track and marvel at the wizardry of stereo, notes bouncing from one side to the other as if passing right through my head.
I still can’t hear Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin or Bolero by the James Gang without trying to catch the parts that go from one speaker to another.
In college, if you couldn’t find a quick and easy way to put off a task via your “go to” stall, then you just weren’t trying.
Assuming it was an acceptable time of the day, there was always someone willing to drop everything and go out for a little while. It was a chance to socialize and — who knows — perhaps find that woman of your dreams. (Little did I know that for at least part of that time the woman of my dreams was indeed going to school a few miles down the road in the same town. But alas, I had to go to much more exotic locales — Hastings — to meet her.)
Of course, if the “going out” diversion was used too much, I then had to explain to my parents why a majority of my written checks were to a place called the Starlight Lounge.
They didn’t seem convinced when I said it was a check-cashing service company.
Now so many of our diversions are electronically powered.
Solitaire, Twitter and news web sites are just the beginning. The whole world is at our fingertips with our computers, phones and more.
I always have some travel destination in mind that I may want to plan to visit.
Whether I’m going to or not, I can pass the time by hitting web sites to see what’s out there.
Maybe some of the old ways are the good ways.
Maybe I’ll go outside.
I can’t sit out on the deck for too long, though. I have a column to write.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.