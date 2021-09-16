Three random topics for the third Friday in September, while we all wonder when the humidity is going to go away.
I hope I haven’t upset the pollination circle of life or anything.
Recently, I noticed a small wasp nest forming on the outside peak of our garage. Too far up to reach without a ladder and it just didn’t seem worth it.
One night we came home and the nest, now about the size of grapefruit, was lying on the driveway with little wasps all around it.
I hit it with bug spray and then decided to leave it there until the morning. The next morning, it was gone.
Not sure who or what took it away, but it wasn’t my problem anymore.
A couple days later I noticed where the nest once stuck to the house it was a little discolored.
A little nest remnant, I decided, so I got out the hose and figured I’d just wash it off a little.
I hit it with a spray of water and immediately two clumps of wasps came crashing down onto the driveway.
My “survival of the fittest” instincts kicked in and I started stepping on them.
After 16 stomps, the carnage was complete. And thankfully I was sting free.
So, between the fallen nest attacked with bug spray and the fallen clumps attacked with size 12 Nikes, at least 30 or more wasps aren’t available to do their pollination duty.
I don’t think I’ll ruin the circle of life too much, though; the hundreds of bumbles bees and other wasps and bees are keeping plenty busy on nearby blooming plants.
I’ve even seen a hummingbird or two at work this season.
However, I am going to watch my back. A few of the other wasps seemed to be shooting me some mean stares.
What’s for dinner
Nutritionist and dieticians may want to look away for a few paragraphs.
I’m wondering if someday I should start worrying about what I eat.
Earlier this week a person called me because they knew I was involved with an event we will all be attending this weekend. (It’s the annual Irish Festival in Greeley, which is north of Grand Island. You should come up.)
Anyway, they might be bringing someone in need of a gluten free diet. They were wondering if I knew if any of the food vendors had gluten free offerings.
Now, I must admit, I’ve seen gluten-free items mentioned on menus everywhere.
I know there are health advantages to gluten-free diets. But I wouldn’t know a gluten if it walked in the door and sat down in the chair next to me.
I answered his question the best I could.
But I didn’t have a definitive answer for him.
After the call, I even did a little Google searching just to learn a little bit about glutens.
I do think the person who called may have had second thoughts if it had been a video call.
He would have seen my dinner plate in front of me, consisting of three pieces of leftover frozen pizza and an ear of corn drowned in butter and salt.
Or if he had seen my lunch plate the next day: Leftover pasta dish, potato chips, Cheetos and (here’s where it looks a little better) watermelon and cantaloupe.
Yea, maybe I should start paying attention to my diet a little more.
I try not to get carried away with the portion sizes, but the content may take on the look of a teenager.
Maybe as soon as I finish the handful of Peanut M&M’s sitting on the desk next to me, I’ll get right on that.
Here it comes
At the start of this, I questioned when the humidity is going to go away.
I’ve had a couple of people comment to me the last few days that it still just keeps feeling like summer around here, despite the fact that we are now over halfway through the month of September.
Well, from where I’m sitting right now, I can see a neighbor’s tree and it has a branch of red leaves mixed in with the green.
Fall will be here soon enough.
