Whenever a person retires, you can be sure mention of the “T” word is close behind.
Something along the lines of, “So, are you going to travel now?”
Travel being a common theme among those who have left work behind. It’s like, “Well, you’ll just be sitting around, so you might as well travel”.
I do enjoy a good road trip and being recently retired did open up an opportunity.
So here are some general observations after 10 days on the road, seeing nine states and putting 3,896 miles on a rental car.
Seattle was the ultimate destination.
Many have asked, “Why there?”
I say, “Why not?”
The northwest U.S. is one part of the country I had yet to see and wanted to get to some day.
Plus, pick most any major U.S. city and you’ll find things to do and see.
It had been a while since we had done an extensive driving vacation, so I just felt like getting out and driving around.
And, fortunately, was able to convince my wife to tag along.
It paid off with amazing scenery all along the way.
From mountain ranges, canyons and wide-open desolation, it’s all out there.
Most was seen from interstates, with a few off-the-beaten-path treasures.
One 1920’s era highway led through beautiful mountain scenes and water falls for about 50 miles shortly before arriving in Portland.
A friend in Boise tipped us off to that road, but some of the better surprises are spontaneous.
We stopped at the first rest area in Idaho and saw a picture of Shoshone Falls.
We had never heard of it and joked “we should go there.”
A couple hours later it was mentioned on a sign as being near the next exit.
Once we realized it was less that 15 miles away, we were off.
That’s how we came to see the Snake River Canyon and Shoshone Falls. It was amazing and worth the one hour or so side trip.
It led to an attitude of “we may never pass this way again” that we cited a few times to justify an unplanned side trip.
Montana is huge. We drove more than 700 miles to get from one end to the other.
Saw lots of farm land.
One fun stretch of highway in Washington had signs hanging on the fences identifying what was growing there.
We saw sweet corn, potatoes, alfalfa, onions and more — most under a center-pivot irrigation system.
Between Idaho and Washington, we saw lots of center-pivots, and judging by brand signs hanging from them, all were made in Nebraska.
Outside dining is a thing most everywhere.
Even a section of Boise had lots of places packed with outside dining. We should try more of that around here.
Wyoming must have been part of serious negotiations at the time of creation.
I can see the good Lord saying, “You can have one corner of your state comprise one of the most naturally beautiful areas anywhere (Yellowstone). But, the drive through your state on the interstate will have to be lackluster to make up for it”.
I really wanted to see the Oregon coast, and the more I checked into it, the more I read about state parks and hiking trails.
I found a short one (1.25 miles) that I told my wife I figured would be easy enough.
Others described it as “serene” and “restful.”
I’ve decided on brutal. Lots of up and down and finally a significant drop to a secluded beach.
It was ultimately worth it, but I still fear my wife will consult divorce lawyers if I ever subject her to something like it again.
By the way, the Oregon coast is beautiful.
They are still throwing fish around at Pike Place Market in Seattle.
I like going out one way and coming back another.
Thus, the visit to North Dakota.
It’s a little out of the way, but Teddy Roosevelt National Park is cool.
After adding four new ones (Idaho, Oregon, Washington, North Dakota), I’m up to 47 states visited.
It’s going to take a unique road trip to make it to all 50, as Michigan, Vermont and Alaska remain.
But, hey, if I’m just going to sit around all the time, I might as well travel.
