Russ Batenhorst

Eventually, curiosity just got the best of me.
I couldn’t keep ignoring so many people for the rest of my life. I had to check them out.
I’ve mentioned here before how much I like the Caller ID feature on our home phone, and how it allows us to let the phone ring for a majority of incoming calls.
This is where we will pause for just a moment to allow all of you to insert your snark remarks — “OK, Boomer, you mean you still have a landline phone."
Yes, we do. That’s a discussion for another day.
What has been happening though is an uptick on the number of telemarketing calls coming to our phone. So much for the Do Not Call list.
It came to a peak a week ago when the first call of the day came in just minutes after 8 a.m. Caller ID identified it only as a town in Nebraska.
I answered just because I was surprised by the time of day. They asked for my wife.
I told them she wasn’t home, and they said they would call back.
I “politely” suggested that it not be at eight in the morning.
So, I decided it was time for an experiment.
Monday, I decided I was going to answer every call that came in. The Caller ID is always obscure, usually just the name of a town and phone number, or “800 service."
Never a real indicator of just who is calling. But now, I was going to find out.
The first call of the day came in at 8:13 a.m.
The person was interested to talking to me about cancer research. I’m sure it was headed toward a donation request, but I kept the call short.
I just wanted to know what their purpose was.
Ends up, that’s was the exception call of the day.
From then on, a theme started to appear.
First, almost everyone asked for my wife.
I started to get an inferiority complex, wondering why no one wanted to talk to me.
Since I was the one doing the research, I did fudge the truth a little here by always saying she wasn’t home and asking if I could take a message, or know what was on their mind.
The second call wanted to talk to her about Medicare. The next one life insurance.
And it was that way the rest of the day. Monday apparently was the day to reach out about Medicare or life insurance.
One call took an interesting angle.
They said my wife had recently inquired online about life insurance quotes, so they were allowing us the opportunity for a “free” quote.
I told them I was pretty sure she had not been online shopping for insurance, but thanks for calling.
The next call was identified as coming from Nelson, Nebraska.
After a moment of silence after I spoke, the line jumped to life insurance. It was an insurance call, but they didn’t have a message to leave.
The interesting thing was there was a lot a background noise.
It really sounded like the call was coming from a significantly-sized call center.
I’ve talked to enough call centers to recognize the sound. I’ve also been to Nelson.
I don’t recall a large call center there, so I don’t think the call was from one of our Nuckolls County neighbors.
Before one Medicare caller would talk to me, they wanted to confirm my location and address. That was a short call, too.
They had my number. They could get my location.
That was the last of 12 calls that day between 8:00 and 5:00. None of them were personal calls.
Near the end of the day, my wife decided to get in on the fun and she took one call.
They wanted to talk to her about her “recent personal injury claim."
Um, there’s no such thing. So then, they wanted to know if she was interested in learning how to avoid injury.
No thanks.
Wait a minute, you don’t suppose she life insurance researched online to get a policy on me and then ways to arrange a personal injury “accident” for me, do you?
I better keep the phone handy just in case.
