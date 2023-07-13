Russia Ukraine War Grain Deal
Buy Now

Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022.

 Efrem Lukatsky/AP

LONDON — Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.

Turkey and the U.N. negotiated the breakthrough accord last summer to ease a global food crisis, along with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertilizer. Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat.

0
0
0
0
0