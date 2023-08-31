Farmer Doug Saathoff of rural Trumbull will serve a new three-year term on the Nebraska Soybean Board.
Saathoff was unopposed in his bid for re-election to the board's District 7 seat. Therefore, no election was conducted, and Saathoff will retain his seat. He represents Adams, Clay, Hall, Franklin, Kearney, Nuckolls, Webster, and Buffalo counties and currently serves as board chairman.
Greg Anderson of Newman Grove, the board's at-large representative, also was unopposed in his bid for re-election. He was re-elected by the sitting board at the June meeting.
In District 5, Mark Caspers of Auburn was elected to three-year term. Other candidates for the District 5 seat were Steve Landon of Greenwood and Dave Nielsen of Waverly.
Caspers previously served on the Soybean Board from 2002-14. District 5 covers seven counties in southeastrn Nebraska.
The new terms for Saathoff, Anderson and Caspers will bein Oct. 1 and expire Sept. 30, 2026.
The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses Nebraska's share of funds raised through the national soybean checkoff, which is an assessment to farmers of .5% of the net sales price per bushel of soybeans they sell each season. Half the proceeds go to the United Soybean Board, which is national in scope, while the other half goes to qualified state soybean boards like Nebraska's.
Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, and domestic and foreign market development, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.
