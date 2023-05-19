Southern-Baptists-Saddleback-Expulsion
Congregants arrive at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., on Oct. 16, 2022.

 Allison Dinner/AP

Saddleback Church, the Southern California megachurch founded by best-selling author Rick Warren, is appealing its ouster from the Southern Baptist Convention for having women pastors on staff, according to the denomination.

Saddleback is asking the annual meeting of the SBC, which convenes next month in New Orleans, to overturn a February decision by the denomination’s Executive Committee to expel it.

