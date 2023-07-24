As the cry of Monday morning’s auction rolled on, Mikeayla Samuelson sat alone on a bench outside the 4-H office just 30 feet or so from the livestock arena, cleaning a small stack of reusable signs that hang in the barns to identify winning animal exhibits during each year’s Adams County Fair.

Samuelson, 18, was done for the day, having already taken her elite market beef and market swine and reserve champion market beef (steer) animals through the ring at the ongoing livestock premium sale.

0
0
0
0
0