As the cry of Monday morning’s auction rolled on, Mikeayla Samuelson sat alone on a bench outside the 4-H office just 30 feet or so from the livestock arena, cleaning a small stack of reusable signs that hang in the barns to identify winning animal exhibits during each year’s Adams County Fair.
Samuelson, 18, was done for the day, having already taken her elite market beef and market swine and reserve champion market beef (steer) animals through the ring at the ongoing livestock premium sale.
For the recent Adams Central High School graduate, leading that last steer around the auction ring marked more than just the end of her 2023 county fair: It closed an important chapter in her still-young life that began when she was just a small girl.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Samuelson, who is aging out of the 4-H program for youth ages 8-18 as she prepares to head for undergraduate studies at Kansas State University in August. “That’s the most describing word I can use. This is something I’ve done my whole life.”
Monday’s nearly three-hour auction put an exclamation point on Adams County Fairfest 2023, which ran at full tilt from Wednesday through Sunday. Area businesses, individuals and organizations turned out to bid on cattle, hogs, sheep, goats and market broilers being sold by Adams County 4-H’ers and FFA members.
In all, about 80 bidders registered for the sale featuring 109 lots, paying an unofficial total premium of $70,050 on the day, said Bob Herbek, co-chair with Rebekah Martin for this year’s auction sponsored by the Adams County 4-H Foundation.
The number of auction lots was down from 129 a year ago, when more than $85,000 in total premium money was paid out — but the number of auction lots in 2022 was unusually high, Herbek said. In 2021, bidders paid more than $58,000 on 102 lots.
‘This is more of a typical year,” he said.
Elite livestock winners were “sold” first on Monday, followed by grand champions and reserve champions of each species.
Actually, however, the winning bidders do not purchase the animal. Instead, they commit to pay a flat-dollar premium to the exhibitor, effectively rewarding him or her for many months of hard work and helping that exhibitor pay bills related to future projects.
Because the costs of presenting the auction are covered by anonymous donors and the Friends of 4-H group, no fees are held back from the bid amounts, said Herbek, a longtime Hastings banker who has been involved with the livestock premium auction for many years.
“One hundred percent of the money we take in today goes to the kids,” he said.
He was pleased to say the roster of registered bidders Monday included eight new ones.
As usual, Monday’s auction was conducted by the crew from Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., including Randy Ruhter, Travis Augustin, Ryan Samuelson, Julie Samuelson and Lee Hogan.
“I want to thank all of you,” Randy Ruhter said. This is probably 40-some years since I started doing this. It’s always great to see the support here from the community for the (exhibitors) and their projects.”
Some clouds and a nice breeze Monday morning made most of the auction a comfortable experience for the two-leggeds and four-leggeds in attendance. By the time the event wrapped up near noon, however, temperatures were pushing into the 90s.
Mikeayla Samuelson was feeling fortunate to have done so well at the fair alongside her sister Britney, age 10, who sold the elite market sheep and reserve champion market gilt.
Auction day can be sad for many youth exhibitors as they say goodbye to many of the animals they have fed, watered, sheltered and trained for several months if not longer, knowing most market animals are headed straight to the packinghouse. It wasn’t uncommon to see children hugging their moms and dads after setting down their show tools Monday.
Samuelson said even though she’s been through it all many times before, it’s still hard to see a year’s livestock projects come to an end — and for her the end of the fair was even more emotional this year, as she knows she won't be back as an exhibitor in 2024.
For me, it never gets easier because you work countless hours with the animals and all that work is going away,” she said. “It’s something these kids put their all into.”
Khloe Copple, 15, agreed Monday’s auction was bittersweet but admitted she is glad her workload will ease up a bit for the last few weeks of summer break from school.
“I feel relieved because everything will be mellowing out now,” said Copple, who will be a sophomore at Adams Central this fall. But it’s also sad with all the time I’ve spent with my animals.”
Copple sold the elite broiler at Monday’s auction but also showed the grand champion and reserve champion bantam hens at the fair along with market beef and a nanny goat. Although she lives in Hastings, she keeps her animals at her grandparents’ farm.
As Samuelson has been, Copple is active not only in 4-H, but also in FFA at Adams Central. She said she enjoys her beef projects the most but also is proud of the broilers she and her younger sister, Journie, show at the fair.
The broilers and home-bred and –fed on her grandparents’ farm, where family members have raised them since her father was little.
She said she constantly seeks to improve in her livestock work.
“I push myself to do better every year, knowing ‘I can do better than I did last year,’” said Copple, whose current plans beyond high school include joining the U.S. Army Reserve and someday owning her own ranch.
Samuelson said she has registered two of her animals for the Nebraska State Fair and hopes to be in Grand Island for the fair, where she has exhibited something every year since she was 10.
She’s not positive she’ll be able to make it, however, since a new schedule awaits her at K-State, where she will study agricultural education.
“4-H has really had such an impact on me that I want to be an ag teacher,” she said.
While the young people who show livestock still love what they do, Samuelson said, numbers are dropping over time, and she hopes to play a part in stemming that tide as a teacher, sparking passion for the industry in her future students.
Community support for 4-H and FFA youth, such as that demonstrated through Monday’s auction, is not only a huge practical help, but also priceless encouragement for the ag industry leaders of tomorrow, she said.
She spoke of how 4-H and FFA members can walk into local businesses throughout the year and have the people working there not only recognize them, but ask them how their projects are coming along.
Such recognition helps young people know their work is noticed, appreciated and valued, Samuelson said.
“It really lifts the kids up,” she said.
Herbek said young people appreciate the auction bidders’ support, and the bidders likewise appreciate the chance to affirm the exhibitors in their positive endeavors.
“We’d invite more bidders to come out next year to help support our youth,” he said.
Here’s a listing of who exhibited and the elite and grand champion livestock Monday and the identity of the winning premium bidder:
Elite beef (market beef) shown by Mikeayla Samuelson: Husker Power Products Inc.
Elite swine (market swine) shown by Mikeayla Samuelson: Farm Bureau-The Hunt Agency
Elite sheep (market sheep) shown by Britney Samuelson: Allen’s
Elite goat (market goat) shown by Owen Lindauer: Husker Power Products Inc.
Elite broiler (market broiler) shown by Khloe Copple: Farm Bureau-The Hunt Agency
Grand champion bred-and-fed market beef (heifer) shown by Kiley Ayres: Forster Farms
Grand champion market beef (steer) shown by Grant Greenquist: Farm Bureau Financial Services-Marty Demuth
Grand champion bred-and-fed market beef (steer) shown by Claire Scheideler: Cooperative Producers Inc.
Grand champion second-year bucket calf shown by Brexton Ockinga: Allen’s
Grand champion market swine (barrow) shown by Wyatt Rathje: T-L Irrigation Co.
Grand champion bred-and-fed market lamb (wether) shown by Wyatt Rathje: Farm Bureau-The Hunt Agency
Grand champion market lamb (ewe) shown by Macy Rathje: Farm Bureau-The Hunt Agency
Grand champion market meat goat (wether) shown by Trevor Lindauer: Hoffman Land and Cattle
Grand champion market meat goat (doe) shown by Trevor Lindauer: Hastings Ford Lincoln
Grand champion bred-and-fed market meat goat (doe) shown by Brinlee Lindauer: Agri-Affiliates Inc.
