Parishioners of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings were “in the number” responsible for the five statues of saints that came marching in to complement the church baptistry renovation project completed in October 2021.

Statues of St. Patrick, St. Anne, St. Odilia, St. Cecilia and St. Anthony now are fixtures in the church, due in part to the vision of the Very Rev. Jeremy Hazuka, pastor of St. Michael's, and the persistence of parishioner John Reining, church rejuvenation committee member.

