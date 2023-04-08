Parishioners of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hastings were “in the number” responsible for the five statues of saints that came marching in to complement the church baptistry renovation project completed in October 2021.
Statues of St. Patrick, St. Anne, St. Odilia, St. Cecilia and St. Anthony now are fixtures in the church, due in part to the vision of the Very Rev. Jeremy Hazuka, pastor of St. Michael's, and the persistence of parishioner John Reining, church rejuvenation committee member.
More than merely a grouping of images representing some of the church's better-recognized saints, these statues share more than a century of tradition in Hastings between them with their connections to the former Crosier Monastery, St. Cecilia Church, St. Michael's, and the old St. Patrick's Church in Highland Township north of Hastings.
As Reining recalls, the idea of adding statues in the baptistry was one he pitched to the church's rejuvenation committee and Hazuka in 2020.
During that same timeframe, Hazuka was offered a statue of St. Odilia, patron saint of the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, for church usage by a parishioner with connections to the Crosier Monastery at 223 E. 14th St., which closed in 2000. Hazuka accepted the gift, seizing the opportunity to utilize niches created in the new design that would add both aesthetic value and historical significance to the project.
"There were window niches that were just going to be window niches, but as we did some reflooring, we filled in a few dirt floors left over when we added the addition to the southeast vestibule in the southeast part of the church in 1997," Fr. Hazuka said. "We thought those would be good places to put statues, and they filled it in very well."
With statues of St. Anne and St. Anthony donated by Reining to honor his grandparents, Norbert and Bessie Reining, the puzzle pieces were beginning to fit. Recognizing an opportunity for further historical preservation, Hazuka asked a parishioner to inquire about purchasing the St. Patrick statue on display in a window near the entrance to Murphy's Wagon Wheel in downtown Hastings.
The St. Patrick statue once graced St. Patrick's Church at 94th Street and Osage Avenue, 11 miles northwest of Hastings, which closed in 1969.
As the statue had become a fixture at the restaurant, it took a little give-and-take to convince the Murphy family to allow it to be relocated. As luck of the Irish would have it, however, Reining, who collects statues for placement in Catholic churches across the United States, happened to have a St. Patrick statue in his collection to offer in exchange for the one from the Highland church.
With restoration of both statues performed by Gina Gilford of Nebraska Statue Painting and Restoration in Fairbury, the switch was made, returning the old Highland statue to its Catholic church roots. With that addition, coupled with the purchase of the St. Cecilia statue from Reining, the communion of saints grouping was complete.
Beyond being pleasing to the eye, the statues serve to symbolize the union shared between saints and earthy believers forged in baptism. That three of them also represent chapters in Hastings' history makes them even more appropriate additions to the redesigned baptistry, Hazuka said.
"For some, having that history of the Crosier Fathers is important," he said. "A lot of parishioners, even non-Catholics here in Hastings, had good connections with the Crosier Fathers who were here so long (1932-2000). Having that little bit of history here in the parish is a pleasing thing for all involved.
"We call upon the saints like our big brothers and sisters in the baptismal ritual rite, incorporating them into the life of the church in baptism because we believe the church is fulfilled in heaven, where the saints are. These statues serve as a reminder of that."
Reining said he regards the sculptures as beacons of immeasurable value both historically and spiritually. That the majority of funds used to purchase them was collected during the Joy of the Gospel fundraising campaign serves to connect them even more deeply to parishioners, he said.
According to the homepage of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, of which St. Michael's is a part, the Joy of the Gospel campaign was conducted in all parishes from August 2014 through December 2015 to address the most pressing needs of the diocese and its parishes.
"Three of the statues (St. Patrick, St. Odilia, and St. Cecilia) represent our Catholic history in Hastings," Reining said. "Crosier Monastery on East 14th Street was originally a Catholic girls academy, which ties in with approximately 112 years of history of Hastings Catholic schools. St. Cecilia has been a Catholic church presence here in Hastings since 1878, and St. Patrick's Church was here out in the country until 1969. These statues bring a lot of beauty and history alive."
St. Patrick was born in Roman Britain. As a teenager, he was captured by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland where he was enslaved for six years before escaping and returning to Britain. Later, after he became a cleric, he returned to Ireland as a missionary and later became a bishop. He was known as “the Apostle of Ireland” and is a patron saint of that country along with St. Brigid of Kildare and St. Columba.
St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Township was built on land donated to the Catholic Bishop of Lincoln in 1891. Most families in the community it served were of Irish descent. The Crosier Fathers (Canons Regular of the Order of the Holy Cross) provided pastors for the parish from 1942 until the church closed.
The Crosier religious order was founded in Belgium in 1240 and has had a continuous presence in the United States since 1922. According to the Crosiers, St. Odilia, the order’s patroness, was born in Britain in the third century. She and companions reportedly were on a pilgrimage in about the year 300 when their ship sailed up the Rhine River and they were captured by Huns. She reportedly died at Cologne, Germany, defending her faith and her chastity and is acclaimed as a virgin and martyr. She is the patron saint of individuals with eye problems and other afflictions.
St. Cecilia, a Roman virgin and martyr, lived in the second and third centuries A.D. She is the patroness of musicians and the namesake of Hastings’ other Catholic parish.
St. Anne was the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the grandmother of Jesus Christ. She is known as the patroness of mothers and grandmothers, unmarried women, housewives, women in labor or who want to be pregnant, and educators.
St. Anthony of Padua was born in Portugal in the 12th century and became a priest and Franciscan friar, eventually becoming known as a legendary preacher in northern Italy and southern France. He is known as the patron saint of the poor, of sailors and fishermen, of priests and travelers, as a protector and guardian of the mails, and as wonder-worker.
Tribune Editor Andy Raun contributed to this report.
