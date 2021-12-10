The Salvation Army of Hastings is in need of volunteer bell ringers to help finish out its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.
To volunteer locally, go online to registertoring.com and sign up for a convenient shift time and location.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the campaign can do so at any local red kettle, online at hastingsredkettle.org, or by check sent to 400 S. Burlington Ave., Hastings, NE 68901.
Donations to the campaign stay local to help those most in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.