Sandra Pedersen, 54, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Nelson.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
