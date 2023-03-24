GENEVA — There have been plenty of special moments in Fillmore Central wrestling over the last 12 years. During that time, the Panthers have had five state champions, three undefeated seasons, plenty of state tournament medals, and back-to-back appearances in the state duals tournament.
At the center of much of that success is the most decorated wrestlers in program history: Alex Schademann.
The Panthers’ senior capped his career with an undefeated season, going 55-0 on the year and becoming the program’s first two-time state champion.
“It was storybook; I really couldn’t have written it any better and I’m more than grateful for the experience. However, I expect great things from myself and I expected to be where I was at the end of the season,” said Schademann, who is one of this year’s Tribland co-Wrestlers of the Year. “When I look back on my career, I take immense pride in all of my accomplishments. This sense of fulfillment comes over me knowing that I’ve done things that no other FC wrestler has done. I love to exceed standards and that’s what I did.”
Schademann’s final match of his career earned him victory number 200, putting him in elite company — as a reminder, the most wins in Nebraska wrestling history is 215. He also racked up 920 takedowns during his career, which would be a state record in any class other than Class C.
In addition to all of the impressive stats and accolades, the Panthers’ coach said Schademann was an invaluable asset in the wrestling room.
“He was a tremendous athlete to coach, a remarkable talent, a great student, and a wonderful teammate,” Komenda said.
Schademann collected three state tourney medals during his four trips to Omaha. After winning his first gold medal as a junior, Schademann still felt others were underestimating him this season. Throughout the state tournament in February, he felt he still had a lot to prove.
He left Omaha having silenced the doubters, dominating all four of his matches, with the closest being an 11-5 decision in the finals.
“I felt like I had more than proved my abilities in the state finals the previous year and to not be considered a clear cut front runner felt like a slight to me,” the Panthers’ senior said. “I already had confidence in my ability to win but the doubters motivated me to train to dominate.”
Schademann finished his wrestling career with a record of 200-18, winning 91.7 percent of his matches. Despite his illustrious high school career, there will be no more wrestling matches in Schademann’s future. His love for the sport comes after his love for the sport of golf, where he also excels.
The Panthers’ standout is currently in his final golf season at the high school level, after placing second and third in the Class C state tournament over the last two seasons.
Schademann has decided to attend Nebraska Wesleyan in the fall. And while he’ll be focusing on his work on the golf course, he’ll always have plenty of highlights to play back from his time on the mat.
“The legacy of my career means everything to me. I didn’t set out to be good compared to my teammates, but in fact I set out to be the best to ever come out of the Fillmore central wrestling program,” he said. “My goals and drive weren’t centered around medals but rather cementing my name in the community for generations to come. After my physical abilities diminish my legacy will remain and I love that.
“The success was great, but I’ll always love most the team that we had. When I look back I guarantee that I’ll remember most the overnight stays and the long bus rides to and from meets. I’ll miss the incessant teasing from our coaches and each other. Cliche or not, we were a brotherhood and in reality that’s what I’ll miss most about the sport of wrestling.”
