HEBRON — The Fillmore Central duo of Alex Schademann and Koby Head have racked up the medals during this year’s boys golf season. But on Wednesday, the Panthers’ top two scorers finished the day as the top two individual placers, while the team brought home the invitational first-place plaque.
FC head coach Mitchell Lockhart said all things were coming up Fillmore Central at the Hebron Country Club on Wednesday.
“Our top two guys have played like that all year,” Lockhart said. “They found out that our team success relies on both of them doing the best they can and then that lets our inexperienced golfers get in there to help for a team title, which is fun.”
Schademann finished the day shooting an even par 70 — a number he’d been gunning for after quite some time. His score on Wednesday broke the school record of 72 for the lowest round shot by a Panther.
“It’s always nice to go out and shoot well,” Schademann said. “I’ve got a mentality that I’m trying to chase history out here, and to be able to accomplish that was something special I won’t forget anytime soon.”
“It’s great to see a kid set something that the school hasn’t had before,” the FC coach said. “Alex has has kind of had that on his mind but just hadn’t put a full round together...It’s a nice mark for him and a good goal. It’s nice to see it broken.”
Schademann turned in an impressive 33 on the front nine and kept the top-level play going with an eagle on the 10th hole. He said he did three-putt one hole on Wednesday, but Schademann has improved his short game a lot the last few weeks.
“I’ve been grinding on the putting green recently, and it definitely paid dividends (Wednesday),” he said. “I did have one three-putt, so there’s always strokes left out on the course. But, I was very happy with the way I putted.”
Right behind Schademann’s gold-medal performance was Head’s runner-up finish. The Panthers’ No. 2 golfer carded an 82 on Wednesday.
“It’s been a lot of fun this year, all year. Me and Alex have played a lot of good golf throughout the year. It’s really cool to see your teammate break a school record...I hope we can go 1-2 at districts as well,” Head said. “The thing I did the best was keep my emotions in check. I was really kind of battling the course and beating it around a little bit, but I was proud of myself for keeping my emotions in check and scoring as well as I did.”
Fillmore Central, which totaled a score of 349, also got a 94 from Riley Hiatt while Aidan Trowbridge turned in a 103. Kellan Wusk rounded out the Panthers’ performances with a 105. Overall, Lockhart likes where his team is heading into the district meet. The Panthers will be competing at Crooked Creek in Lincoln on Tuesday.
“We kind of fine tune our skills. We’ll work some short game; the guys definitely could have putted better (Wednesday) and they need to be able to get up and down,” Lockhart said. “Crooked Creek will present us with some challenges that we need to make sure we’re ready for. There are some outstanding teams in our district; it’s really loaded with some outstanding golfers. Alex and Koby, we’ll try to get them in the top 10, and if they do, our other guys will try to play bogey golf or better to try and make our team score one of the top three to get our team to state.”
After setting the new school record on Wednesday, Schademann believes he’s building momentum and confidence going into the biggest meet of the season.
“I feel good going into districts,” Schademann said. “In terms of peaking, I think I’m peaking at exactly the right time. If I can just keep my nerves in check — because I know when I step onto that first tee box it’s going to be a different environment than some of these invites because everything’s on the line. But if I can just go out there and just let it happen and not force anything, I think I can end up high on that leaderboard.”
Sandy Creek was second at the invite, finishing 13 strokes behind the Panthers with a 362. Rodney McDonald and Derek Story led the Cougars, each scoring an 85 on the day. Story won the tiebreaker to finish third.
Thayer Central placed fourth at its home meet, while Lawrence-Nelson and Blue Hill were seventh and eight, respectively. Sutton finished 11th and Superior was 13th.
Team scores
1, Fillmore Central 349; 2, Sandy Creek 362; 3, Southern 367; 4, Thayer Central 385; 5, Heartland 387; 6, Beatrice 390; 7, Lawrence-Nelson 393; 8, Blue Hill 396; 9, Friend 403; 10, Fairbury 424; 11, Sutton 421; 12, Thayer Central JV 421; 13, Superior 431
Fillmore Central results
Alex Schademann 70; Koby Head 82; Riley Hiatt 94; Aidan Trowbridge 103; Kellan Wusk 105
Sandy Creek results
Rodney McDonald 85; Derek Story 85; Tobey Turman 99; Jake Dane 94; Garrett Fisher 98
Thayer Central results
Logan Wiedel 91; Joel Kayser 100; Andrew Engle 94; Brennan Harms 100
Lawrence-Nelson results
Wyatt Brockman 110; Krayton Kucera 93; Conner Janda 87; Blake Wroughton 116; Toby Kotinek 103
Blue Hill results
McLayne Seeman 87; Bo Edgar 97; Wynn Wilmer 101; Kaden Kohmetscher 111; Marcus Utecht 115
Sutton results
John Sheridan 100; Tanner Huber 99; Conner Robinson 113; Adam Griess 119; Cody Barritt 109
Superior results
Conner Blackstone 100; Baylin Barger 112; Todd Kieffer 120; Haley Blackstone 112; Carsyn Koening 107
Deshler results
Brayden Schielf 104; Kaden Lanham 140
