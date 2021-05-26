KEARNEY — Sandy Creek head coach Jared Blackwell best summed up the second round of the Class C state golf meet when he said one phrase: Kearney Country Club is showing its teeth.
Whatever the cause, every golfer in the tournament had their share of struggles. On Tuesday, Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck shot a tourney-best 72, one stroke over par. During Wednesday’s final round, no golfer got closer than five strokes of shooting par.
Nonetheless, three Tribland golfers started Wednesday’s action in medal contention, and all three brought home hardware on the final day of the prep spring sports season. Leading the charge was Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann, who finished with a silver medal after shooting a two-day score of 153.
“I wanted to come out here and win it, if I’m being honest. But, I got as close as I could, with second place,” Schademann said. “I’m really happy with that, but my competitive mind says it could have been better. But I’ll take it. I’m a sophomore so I have two more years. I’ll come back strong.”
Schademann’s final tally was five strokes behind Peck’s 148 and five strokes better than third place. The Fillmore Central sophomore began his day with a solid front nine, but, like everyone else, faced some struggles on the course.
“Everything was clicking on the front nine,” he said. “I thought I could carry it over into the back nine, but a couple small errors just piled onto each other.”
Schademann had a stretch where he was five over on five holes on the back nine. Fortunately for the Panthers’ No. 1 golfer, he was able to finish his tournament with back-to-back par holes. On 18, Schademann’s drive took him into the trees, and he hit another tree on his second shot trying to get out of the hazard area. But Schademann’s third shot from around 150 yards brushed a branch of leaves and landed just a couple feet from the pin.
The silver medalist said it was a positive end on a long tournament run.
“Going into that shot, I wasn’t having too good of a hole,” he said. “I honestly was just trying to get it somewhere close to the green...It could have been a real big number, but I’m just happy it worked out and that I was able to make par.
“It was a great way to end the round. Kind of bittersweet.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith finished the tournament in third place, totaling a two-day score of 158, and Sandy Creek’s Rodney McDonald earned his medal by tying for 13th place with a 166. Both golfers had moments that could have started a trend of bad holes, but the two overcame their struggles and finished strong.
“It was definitely important to keep your head, keep your mental attitude strong, especially in the championship day,” Smith said. “I started off well and then stuff started going downhill...Keeping my head was good, but I just didn’t get the job done, at the end of the day.”
For Smith, the day started with consecutive birdies on the first two holes, but his round faced a pivotal turning point early on the back nine. On hole 12, Smith’s drive went into extremely thick rough; rough that was so thick, it took Smith three shots to get out of it. He ended the hole with an eight.
Smith could have packed it in and let his round fall apart, but he stayed the course. And that perseverance kept him in position to take third place.
“I just kept telling myself that I’m here and that I’m going to enjoy my time,” the Cardinals’ No. 1 golfer said. “I’m here, and my parents tell me that everything is good experience, so I just continued to grind and kept getting better for the summer and things moving forward.”
McDonald’s rough patches actually came early in his day. He quickly found himself seven over through the first five holes, but he held things together by going just nine over on the final 13 holes.
“It was just fun, the whole experience. You never see that many people following you during regular invites. It was cool to see that,” McDonald said. “The whole season, I’m pretty happy with how everything turned out. I had never been to state, so I was happy to do that.
“Overall, off the tee, I was doing okay. My iron shots were okay; it was just the putting. The greens were tough.”
McDonald had never qualified for the state meet, but his senior season was capped with his first state appearance as well as a medal. The Cougars’ senior, who plans to pursue a degree in PGA course management at the University of Nebraska, was happy to end his career on a positive note.
“The first two years — since we didn’t get to have a season last year — didn’t go how I wanted them to. This year, I just relaxed a little more during meets, which helped me play better. It was nice to go out like this.”
Schademann’s career, on the other hand, is really just beginning. After placing second in his sophomore season, he’s expecting more big things from the rest of his career.
“As far as my confidence, I think (Wednesday’s round) raises it, because I’ve never played this course well in the past. To come out here and shoot two rounds in the 70s, which I’ve never done in competition golf here was great,” Schademann said. “I’ve got a lot going on before next golf season, but I’m definitely going to be hitting the links hard during the summer, then enjoying a great wrestling season, and then getting right back out here.”
Smith’s teammate Andrew Stock was the next-highest placer for the Cardinals, as he shot a 186. As a team, Doniphan-Trumbull was 12th with a 776. Haydne Dzingle turned in a two-day total of 204, while Collin Jepson had a 234 and Camdyn Beirow shot a 229.
Smith and Stock are both juniors, and the rest of the team consists of underclassmen. Smith said the group gained valuable experience by competing at state.
“It’s a reflection on the time we spent after school and stuff,” Smith said. “I still have a bunch of room to get better, especially over the summer. I’m just going to continue doing the things you need to do to get better. And for the team, we’re returning everyone, so all five of us got good experience and hopefully we’ll be back next year.”
Fillmore Central’s Koby Head also competed in the state meet. After carding an 89 on the first day, he actually trimmed two strokes off of his score, shooting an 87 on Wednesday.
