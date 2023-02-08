Creighton Seton Hall Basketball
Buy Now

Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris (15) goes to the basket against Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

NEWARK, N.J. — After entering the season with a Top 10 ranking and Big East title expectations, No. 23 Creighton started 6-0 before losing six straight, including the conference opener.

With a month to go in the regular season, the Bluejays are flying high and into the thick of the Big East title race.

0
0
0
0
0