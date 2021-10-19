For Summerland Advocate-Messenger Publisher LuAnn Larson Schindler, receiving this year’s Nebraska Press Women (NPW) Communicatior of Achievement award completed a full circle journey that began her junior year in high school.
Presented to her at this year’s NPW fall conference on Oct. 9 in Grand Island, the award — which recognizes achievement in the communications profession, service to the community and industry and leadership in the organization — rekindles fond memories of her first journalism experience at age 16. Ironically, that experience involved long-time NPW member and award recipient Evelyn Aufdenkamp, a former Clay County newspaper editor.
“She gave me my first job,” Schindler recalls. “She would talk about Nebraska Press Women and what a great group of communicators they were. Now I’ve won the award she also won.”
A family friend of Schindler's parents, Lamont and Barbara Larson, Aufdenkamp invited Schindler to write a story of her choosing for publication. Since her parents were avid Husker fans, season ticket holders and Booster Club members, Schindler chose storied Husker running back I.M. Hipp as her first feature story subject. And with that, an award-winning career was launched.
After earning a degree in journalism, English and communications arts at Hastings College, Schindler continued her post-graduate work at Northwestern University. Following stints as a high school teacher at St. Mary’s in O’Neil and Lutheran High School Northeast in Norfolk, she became managing editor of the Clearwater Record-Ewing News while maintaining her positions as regional correspondent for Norfolk Daily News and an online magazine.
In 2019, the Clearwater resident started the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, a printed weekly newspaper that is also available online at https://www.summerlandadvocate.com and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The paper covers Clearwater, Ewing, Orchard, Page and Royal. Schindler and her husband, Scott, also began ColdType, the parent company that provides commercial printing and graphic design services.
Then, without warning, the Covid 19 pandemic threatened to close the fledgling newspaper’s doors for good. And while money was lost, the paper managed to stay afloat, thanks in part to the belief that the printed page is a necessary cog in the wheel of rural America.
“I’m not going to lie, it was rough going those first few months of Covid,” she said. “We lost a lot of revenue but persevered. Thank goodness everything is on an uptick now.
“I think our paper is doing well. We get a lot of compliments on our news coverage. And that’s what’s important to me, hearing from readers that we’re doing a good job.”
Though content and overall paper size is still smaller than she would prefer, the show goes on. It may take some ingenuity and partnerships with other area businesses to remain viable, but whatever it takes, she and her husband are in it for the long haul.
“I think there will always be a community newspaper,” she said. “It might not always be as big, like we have 10-12 pages a week, and sometimes eight. Our first edition was only six, but we were pushing to get the paper out.
“I also realize we’re going to have to stay on top of things and learn how to build other revenue streams that piggyback on the newspaper, whether it be podcasts, or teaming up with News Channel Nebraska. I team with KBRX radio and do news for Ewing. We’ll keep finding other ways to build our income and get the news out, The hard part is finding employees! That’s tough.”
A member of NPW for seven years, Schindler worked on the board of directors for five years, editing the newsletter and assisting with the high school communications contest. In addition, she has won numerous awards in the NPW and National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) communications contests and the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
She will compete representing Nebraska at the 2022 NFPW COA competition in June of 2022 in Fargo, N.D.
“A lot of great ladies and men work in all areas of communications: PR specialists, journalists, on air personalities, so I feel like knowing some of the past winners, I have some really big shoes to fill,” she said. “I hope to do them justice when it comes time for the national competition.”
