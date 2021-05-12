CLAY COUNTY — For nearly half a century, physical education teacher Deb Schmoldt has been making waves in the Clay Center community.
A passionate swimmer who competed in the individual medley, back crawl and diving events during high school days in Bloomfield, she has paid her talents forward in spades as an educator, helping generations of students hone their athletic and social skills at the Clay Center and Sandy Creek schools and as manager of the Clay Center Aquatics Center.
As she plans for her retirement this year, the 67-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother figures to stay plenty busy in the community as she enters the next phase of her life beyond her familiar classroom and gym settings.
With cakes to bake and swimmers to teach, there figures to be enough familiarity in her routine to keep her in engaged in a community that has come to count on her through the years.
“I hope to try some different things,” Schmoldt said. “The way my time is now, sometimes there’s not enough time to do everything I want to do. I look forward to not having to rearrange schedules — I have eight grandkids starting to get older — and spending time with my new dog, Jazzer, a 9-month-old black poodle.
“I have really enjoyed the community, the friends I’ve had and the people I’ve worked with and hope I can continue being with them and doing things with them. I’m sure I will.”
One of those friends is Ellyn Lines of Hastings, a retired fourth-grade teacher who worked alongside Schmoldt for nearly four decades at Clay Center Elementary School. The two have remained close since Lines left the classroom in 2007.
“She’s quite a gal,” Lines said. “She loves those kids, and I think she’d probably be there forever if she could. I know a lot of people respect her as an educator.
“She was always at school sun-up to sundown and raised four kids. She’s not one to say, ‘Sit and do this.’ She’d make sure things were done at school.”
All four of Schmoldt’s children played sports at Clay Center and, like their mom, were fixtures at the community pool, each having assumed lifeguard duties at some point.
“They pretty much knew growing up that Mom was going to either be at the pool or school,” Schmoldt said.
Ever supportive of her children’s’ athletic endeavors, she became a fixture at school athletic events, splitting duties between concession stand work and running the game clock or keeping the scorebook at basketball and volleyball games. Her involvement behind the scenes included stocking the concession stand, serving as a class sponsor, and presenting an annual P.E. program for students to perform for their families and friends.
“Clay Center was a small school, so when you taught there, you did everything,” Lines said. “She would have the kids in each grade show what they had learned. A lot of times she’d get grandparents out on the floor to dance. It was an outstanding program.”
Chase County Schools teacher Darcie Boman formed a close friendship with Schmoldt during their 28 years together as teachers at Clay Center. They have remained close to this day.
“We have more memories that we can count, and I can’t wait to make more,” Boman said. “”We were/are best friends, we were co-workers, and our own kids grew up together, so we have many memories together. We have shared in many past students’ happy moments such as graduations, weddings and new babies and also shared too many sad moments.
“Deb always made teaching fun. She is emotionally invested in everything she does. She has a heart of gold.”
Schmoldt’s willingness to experiment with new ideas in the classroom has helped keep her lesson plan interesting to students, Sandy Creek Principal Julie Studnicka said.
Studnicka taught with Schmoldt for more than a decade at Clay Center, which now has merged its school with Sandy Creek near Fairfield.
“She’s got a lot of cards in her bag,” Studnicka said. “She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do. She’s just a fun person to work with.”
Drawing inspiration and ideas from the annual state physical education convention was but one means Schmoldt relied upon to keep her classes lively. Others came naturally.
Known for wearing colorful, seasonal and oft-times animated tights, her bag of tricks includes a storeroom chock full of games, toys, Hula Hoops, scooters, and other props she breaks out to supplement her daily class workout regimen.
If it’s colorful, offbeat and induces movement, chances are it’s in there.
“She still tries new stuff for the kids,” Studnicka said. “She brings happiness to work every day with all the stuff she does for kids but also the energy that she has for our staff. She makes coming to work fun.”
Schmoldt’s stash of offbeat apparatus keeps her students guessing as she ponders the endless workout possibilities available to her. That stash, coupled with her contagious laugh, keep things light and fun throughout the day.
“I do have a curriculum, but I can pretty much do whatever I want with my flexibility,” Schmoldt said. “You name it, I probably have it in my equipment room — from boards to peacock feathers.
“One day we might need scooters, the next we might go outside or need balloons. The kids are asking all the time, ‘What are we going to do today?’ ”
Baking cakes has become her calling card around town, using a skill she developed while taking an adult education course early on in her career to help out a fellow teacher. Tapped regularly to make cakes by friends, acquaintances and referrals, the requests keep her “little cake book” filled with orders, she said.
“I have 12 to do this weekend for a couple weddings,” she said. “I make some money off the cakes, but it’s more of a hobby than anything. I’ve already been asked to make my own retirement cake!”
What makes her cakes so popular? She thinks it’s likely her secret ingredient: vanilla flavoring from Mexico.
“When I first started, I did it all from scratch,” she said. “Now I use cake mixes. I think the vanilla is the best part of it.”
She imagines her life in retirement will have at least one commonality with her life as a teacher: it won’t be boring. The key will be working in the same amount of play she’s grown accustomed to in her daily work routine, she said.
“What better job could I have?” she said. “I get to play all year long! I’m just going to take it one day at a time and enjoy retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.