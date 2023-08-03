LINCOLN — Willa Cather is among the most well-known Nebraskans, and her hometown of Red Cloud is a central character in many of her novels, with intricate descriptions of the prairie and many of its people.

 With that in mind, Cather researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed 24 scholars to a two-week institute, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and held July 16-28.

