School counselors have long played an undervalued role in helping students get through school and into early adulthood.
Their steadying presence, however, has become even more important amid a worldwide health crisis, as shifting schedules, teacher shortages and worries about their well-being added to the everyday stresses that young people endure.
Today, they might spend as much time discussing these kind of external issues as they do college pathways or the difficulty in finding a date for the prom. That’s why counselors have never been more important as a school resource.
School counselor jobs are expected to expand 11% through 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s faster than the average for all occupations.
In some ways, the job has remained unchanged since its beginnings: Counselors help students develop both academic and social skills, while guiding them on a path toward employment by analyzing individual class schedules, grades and attendance.
They may create comprehensive counseling programs focusing on education and intervention, as needed.
Increasingly, however, they are called upon to do more, providing emotional support for kids who are trying to find a sense of purpose during one of the most difficult times of their lives.
HISTORY OF
SCHOOL COUNSELING
The first legislation to provide funding for guidance programs arrived in the early 20th century.
New York became the initial state to develop certification requirements a few years later, and the focus remained on the academic side for some 50 years.
Into the 1970s, however, schools began broadening the goals for counselors, asking them to take on social and personal issues, as well.
The No Child Left Behind Act of the 1990s then codified the role.
That put counselors in a unique position to help when schools were disrupted by a global pandemic.
Students who had already built trusting relationships while discussing issues associated with adolescence had a safe space to talk about the era’s incredible new challenges.
Working one-to-one with young people, counselors discuss a child’s widescreen experience in school — everything from the classes they’ll need to follow a degree path to the issues they may be having with friends, dating partners, parents or remote learning.
They are the school’s first line of support when students experience trauma, whether on campus or at home.
They’re also available to parents if there’s a sensitive topic that’s been difficult to discuss with a child.
