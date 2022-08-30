School counselors

A school counselor works with a student.

 Africa Studio/Green Shoot Media

School counselors have long played an undervalued role in helping students get through school and into early adulthood.

Their steadying presence, however, has become even more important amid a worldwide health crisis, as shifting schedules, teacher shortages and worries about their well-being added to the everyday stresses that young people endure.

