APTOPIX Hawaii Fires
Nora Bulosan (right) and Hannah Tomas, Lahaina, Hawaii residents who survived the fire that devastated the town, comfort each other as they gather in hopes to get access to their home in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and traffic resumed on a major access road in signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed over 100 people, even as officials raised concerns Wednesday that the very young and old were among the dead on Hawaii’s second-largest island.

At least three schools untouched by flames in Lahaina, where entire neighborhoods were reduced to ash, were still being assessed after sustaining wind damage, said Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi. The campuses will open when they’re deemed safe.

