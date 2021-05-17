YORK — Watching Brayden Schram’s emotion during Monday’s district golf meet, you wouldn’t have been able to tell how the round was going. His demeanor was never too high, and it never got too low. He was just even keeled.
And that cool, collected mentality earned him a state tournament berth.
Schram, Hastings High’s No. 1 golfer, finished Monday’s Class B, District 3 tournament with a 75 at the York Country Club, placing him in fourth and clinching a berth at next week’s state meet.
“He kept his composure the whole time,” said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. He was never angry or mad or was rattled by anything. He just played his game, had some really good birdie putts...and really kept his composure the whole time.”
“I definitely had a ton of opportunities to make putts,” Schram said, instinctively reflecting on where he could have made up ground. “But you take it all the same — I’m still going to state. Freshman year, I just missed it by two strokes, so it feels good now to have my ticket in.”
Schram recorded two birdies on the day, but, true to form, he excelled at keeping a solid par pace. The Tigers’ ace rattled home nine par putts to finish just five-over on the day. His 75 was just one stroke shy of making him the fourth member of a playoff battle for the district championship.
After the three golfers that tied with 74s, it was York’s Ryan Seevers that came away with the individual title.
But as for Schram, the Tiger has really elevated his game the last few weeks of the season. He and his coach said a large part of that is just being able to keep the ball in the fairway.
“In the start of the season, he was hitting about three fairways; now, he’s hitting about 17,” the HHS coach said. “If he’s in good position with his first shot, that makes his game smoother... He’s relaxed with it, confident in his game, so he’s able to make better drives. He’s had better course management too, and you don’t ever see where he’s too high or low. He just plays cool the whole time.”
“I hit the driver well (Monday) and that’s definitely something you have to do on this course because it’s so tight,” Schram said.
Schram birdied hole 14 and then got par on 16 and 17. On 18, he made an aggressive attempt at birdie putt, but he ended up with one of only a few three-putts. Nonetheless, he’s moving on to the state meet, where he expects to again be in contention with the lowest shooters.
“A top three or top five would be awesome,” he said. “I would love to do well at state. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time.”
The Tigers’ No. 1 golfer said he’s previously played at Elks Country Club in Columbus, the site of the Class B tournament. so he knows what to expect.
“I’ve played there a decent amount, so I know what’s coming,” he said. “I just have to keep hitting the putting green, getting in some putts and chips and keep practicing like I normally would.”
The Hastings squad had entered the district meet having set season-lows for team scores in three consecutive competitions. But Monday just had a different feel. HHS finished the day in 10th place with a 387.
“I know this is not the way they wanted their district to go,” Soucie said. “Our last three didn’t have a chance to play in a district after losing last season to the pandemic... When you’re playing in a district, it changes your mentality, no matter where you’re at.
“Even though we didn’t finish where we wanted to, I’ve seen so much growth.”
Adams Central had the best finish amongst Tribland teams, totaling a score of 357 for seventh place. Seniors Nathan Sughroue and Tristan Weston ended their careers by leading the Patriots with matching scores of 85. AC head coach Rod Hartman said Sughroue’s experience proved especially valuable this season, following the spring of 2020 in which there was no season due to the pandemic.
“He was huge in terms of a leader, by example more than anything else,” the AC coach said. “Always staying late after practice and putting in extra time, getting guys to go play on weekends or after getting back from a meet or after practice. Just leading by example, showing the younger guys with no experience how to go about preparing and practicing, more than anything else. He had high expectations for himself, as did I, and he still had a pretty solid year.
“Tristan was 90 or better a lot of days and the last two weeks he was all under 90. It’s good for him. He keeps the ball relatively between the pipes. He has a couple holes here and there that get away from him, but he’s been pretty solid in the two spot for us overall.”
Sughroue appeared to have AC’s best chance at earning a state bid after the first nine holes. He birdied hole one and then added another birdie on hole nine to go into the turn with a 40. But Hartman said he faced some added pressure in the final nine holes, which led to him taking more chances.
“Once we got to 16, he kind of knew where he was and knew he had to get a birdie or two coming in and pressed a little bit. It kind of got away from him there at the end,” Hartman said. “It was just kind of a rough start on the back nine that pointed him in the wrong direction and he just couldn’t get back to where he needed to be.”
Overall, Hartman said he saw a lot of growth from his inexperienced team.
“I think top to bottom we’ve improved each time out,” he said. “As a group, they’re a great group to work with and did everything I asked them to do in practice. A hard working group and a fun group to be around.”
Minden was ninth in the team standings and was led by both Brycen Schwenka and Nolan Reed. The two turned in identical totals of 90, as Schwenka had one birdie on the day and Reed had two.
