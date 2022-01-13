Prep boys basketball
Bayard 69, Sioux County 19
Burwell 70, Ord 62
Central City 70, Ravenna 46
Cross County 66, Twin River 23
Dakota Valley, SD 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43
East Butler 49, Dorchester 24
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39
Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 37, Crawford 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36
Heartland Lutheran 54, St. Edward 40
Hi-Line 58, Alma 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26
Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42
Mount Michael Benedictine 67, Boys Town 64
Mullen 59, Arthur County 28
O’Neill 50, Ainsworth 49
Osceola 68, Friend 50
Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17
St. Mary’s 71, Summerland 39
Stanton 55, Plainview 47
Tekamah-Herman 65, Madison 54
Wahoo 67, Platteview 57
Wallace 66, South Platte 29
Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48
West Holt 52, North Central 35
Wood River 55, Sutton 30
Prep girls basketball
Ainsworth 51, O’Neill 27
Alma 65, Hi-Line 18
Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36
BDS 45, Johnson County Central 32
Bayard 57, Sioux County 32
Bellevue East 55, Omaha Marian 36
Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29
Centura 40, Shelton 37
Crawford 69, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 17
Cross County 36, Twin River 27
East Butler 45, Dorchester 33
Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46
Exeter-Milligan 49, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Parkview Christian 20
Fillmore Central 50, Heartland 31
Fullerton 70, Palmer 22
Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27
Hampton 49, College View Academy 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19
Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16
High Plains Community 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16
Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 32
Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville 23
Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14
Mead 44, Boys Town 12
Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County Stratton 23
Mullen 38, Arthur County 29
North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39
North Central 47, West Holt 30
Omaha Burke 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)
Omaha Central 56, Bishop Neumann 41
Osceola 40, Friend 27
Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13
Plainview 44, Stanton 31
Ravenna 55, Central City 16
South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 48
St. Mary’s 40, Summerland 27
Sutton 66, Wood River 27
Wahoo 59, Platteview 26
Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, IA 37
Wallace 37, South Platte 32
