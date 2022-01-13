Prep boys basketball

Bayard 69, Sioux County 19

Burwell 70, Ord 62

Central City 70, Ravenna 46

Cross County 66, Twin River 23

Dakota Valley, SD 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43

East Butler 49, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39

Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 37, Crawford 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36

Heartland Lutheran 54, St. Edward 40

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

Mount Michael Benedictine 67, Boys Town 64

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

O’Neill 50, Ainsworth 49

Osceola 68, Friend 50

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

St. Mary’s 71, Summerland 39

Stanton 55, Plainview 47

Tekamah-Herman 65, Madison 54

Wahoo 67, Platteview 57

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48

West Holt 52, North Central 35

Wood River 55, Sutton 30

Prep girls basketball

Ainsworth 51, O’Neill 27

Alma 65, Hi-Line 18

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36

BDS 45, Johnson County Central 32

Bayard 57, Sioux County 32

Bellevue East 55, Omaha Marian 36

Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29

Centura 40, Shelton 37

Crawford 69, Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 17

Cross County 36, Twin River 27

East Butler 45, Dorchester 33

Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46

Exeter-Milligan 49, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Parkview Christian 20

Fillmore Central 50, Heartland 31

Fullerton 70, Palmer 22

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27

Hampton 49, College View Academy 46

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19

Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16

High Plains Community 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16

Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 32

Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville 23

Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14

Mead 44, Boys Town 12

Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County Stratton 23

Mullen 38, Arthur County 29

North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39

North Central 47, West Holt 30

Omaha Burke 2, Omaha Bryan 0 (FORFEIT)

Omaha Central 56, Bishop Neumann 41

Osceola 40, Friend 27

Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13

Plainview 44, Stanton 31

Ravenna 55, Central City 16

South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 48

St. Mary’s 40, Summerland 27

Sutton 66, Wood River 27

Wahoo 59, Platteview 26

Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, IA 37

Wallace 37, South Platte 32

