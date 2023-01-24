Hall of Fame Baseball
Cincinnati Reds’ Scott Rolen throws to first base during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Philies on Aug. 22, 2012, in Philadelphia.

 Michael Perez/AP

NEW YORK — Scott Rolen sat with his son in the parking lot outside Indiana’s Bloomington South High School in 2018, waiting to coach grade schoolers in basketball and listening on the radio for results of his first appearance on baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot.

“‘Dad, I think you’re getting in,’” Rolen recalled 10-year-old Finn predicting.

