Season ends Sunday
for Fisher Fountain
This week is the last chance to enjoy the Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain’s water display before it shuts down for the season.
The fountain, located in front of Hastings Utilities headquarters at 1228 N. Denver Ave., will continue to run its water and light show through Sunday before getting cleaned and winterized.
During daytime hours, the fountain operates with its perimeter nozzles and filtration system, with enhanced technology to reduce drifting spray on windy days. The main water and light show begins at 8 p.m. and continues until midnight each evening.
Fisher Fountain got a late start to its display this year after undergoing an extensive repair and renovation project, equipping it with new mechanical equipment as well as new LED lighting and a perimeter fence. The project began in February and was completed in midsummer.
Drive-through flu shot clinics
Mary Lanning Healthcare and its affiliated Hastings Family Care clinic are planning to make drive-through influenza immunizations available to the public on three upcoming dates.
Car-side flu shots will be available from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 8-10 a.m. on Oct 16 for patients age 10 and up at the east entrance of the hospital accessible from Kansas Avenue.
For younger patients, or those who need assistance with shots, Hastings Family Care will offer a Kids & Family Night event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the clinic, which is in the Crosier Park Professional Center at 223 E. 14th St.
Pre-registration is required for all the upcoming flu shot opportunities. To pre-register, call 402-463-2929.
With local community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, running high and a number of other illnesses being seen in the region, health care providers and public health experts are encouraging local residents of all ages to remember their flu shots this year, no matter where they get them.
HMS Students of the Week
Hastings Middle School has honored the following youths recently as Students of the Week:
- For Sept. 6-10: Hadley Doremus, 6A; Benjamin Buller, 6B; Brayden Voorhees, 7A; Atticus Hinkle, 7B; Parker Beck, 8A; Alex Amaya, 8B
- For Sept. 13-17: : Owen Lane, 6A; Ella Tinsman, 6B; Merari Lastor Tol, 7A; Angie Oliva Serrano, 7B; Camryn Scharff, 8A; Addison Clark, 8B
- For Sept. 20-24: : Samantha Pittsey 6A; Owen Clark, 6B; Aiden Hall, 7A; Tregan Way, 7B; Mikah Northrup, 8A; Jeshua Machado, 8B
Woman accused of pulling gun after being refused beer sale
MAYWOOD — A woman was arrested over the weekend in southwestern Nebraska after being accused of pulling a gun after a store clerk refused to sell her beer, authorities there said.
The incident happened shortly before noon Saturday, when a business in the village of Maywood called the Frontier County Sheriff’s Office to report that a woman who appeared to be high on drugs pulled a gun when she wasn’t allowed to buy beer, station KRVN reported.
Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol later stopped a vehicle on Highway 23 in which the woman was believed to be riding. Officers arrested Dixie Kaiser, 39, of Wellfleet, on suspicion of making terroristic threats.
Kaiser was being held in the Seward County Jail on $15,000 bond.
