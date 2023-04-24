Hastings College’s second thesis gallery show, which features the work of five senior art majors, will be on view from April 25 to May 13 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center on campus, 700 E. 12th St.
The show is in both JDAC galleries, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A lecture for the exhibition is scheduled on April 30, from 2-4 p.m. in the Wilson Center Auditorium, 814 N. Turner Ave., followed by a reception in the JDAC sponsored by Blue Fork.
The galleries, lecture and reception are free and open to the public.
This exhibition features work from Joseph Campbell of Columbus, Cassidy Coalson of Bridgeport, Savanah Ellis of Arapahoe, Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun, and Teeya Olson of Papillion.
Campbell's “Weight” is a series of ceramic sculptures that emphasize repetition and process. These formalistic creations are extensions of the anxious mind.
Coalson’s “Hystero” is an analysis on the maternal roles indoctrinated to the daughters of this generation.
"Life After Death" by Ellis is an interactive installation, composed of rich dirt and several varying sizes of urn-like vessels. Mlynarik’s work features thick, vibrant painted scenes of her rarely changing childhood home.
Olson’s clay wings are wall installations that mimic and embrace the spiritual nature that wings represent.
For more information, visit the “Latest News” area on the college’s homepage at hastings.edu.
