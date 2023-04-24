Hastings College’s second thesis gallery show, which features the work of five senior art majors, will be on view from April 25 to May 13 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center on campus, 700 E. 12th St.

The show is in both JDAC galleries, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

