Second small earthquake in 9 days detected in Superior area
JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — A small earthquake centered on a location in northern Jewell County was reported for the second time in less than nine days Tuesday.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 7:22 pm
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was detected at 7:04 a.m., the website volcanodiscovery.com reported, citing information from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the small quake reportedly was 5.8 miles southwest of Superior, just south of the Nebraska-Kansas state line.
At 7:51 a.m. on July 17, an earthquake measuring 3.7 was detected just a short distance from the epicenter of Tuesday’s seismic event. That quake reportedly was felt in Nebraska as far away as Arapahoe to the northwest and York and Crete to the northeast.
The epicenters of the two recent quakes reportedly were just two miles apart.
Preliminary reports indicated Tuesday’s quake hit 3.1 miles below the surface of the earth.
Quakes of the magnitude of those detected July 17 and Tuesday can be felt at the surface but cause little or no damage.
