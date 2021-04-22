O ne Goldbeck Towers resident wants to make Hastings the Wysocki capital of the world.
For Ed Randolph, the first step toward that goal is “See the World, See the Wonder,” an exhibit Randolph and his friend Bobbi Heitman of Minden organized to be on display 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 and noon to 6 p.m. May 2 in the Adams County Fairgrounds Community Service Building, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
“See the World, See the Wonder” is an exhibition of Charles Wysocki’s Americana art presented in more than 100 fully assembled and framed 1,000-piece puzzles.
Also on display will be fine art puzzles by Leonardo Da Vinci, Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Thomas Benton, Diego Rivera, Edgar Degas, Paul Ce’zane and more.
Charles M. Wysocki Jr. was an American painter who died in 2002. His works depict American life of decades past.
The paintings were popular for puzzles.
“I just wanted to show people how beautiful these things are,” Randolph said. “What sets Wysocki apart from other Americana art is there’s more realism.”
Randolph developed a deep love of puzzles in 2015, when he was a resident at The Kensington.
Looking for something to do, he borrowed a puzzle from Kensington staff. Randolph completed the puzzle, gave it back and then went to Wal-Mart to buy more.
Soon after, a friend came back from a thrift store with two Wysocki puzzles.
That’s when Randolph became a thrift store regular.
“I never miss a thrift store,” Randolph said. “I go in every time and walk right over to the puzzle section.”
With the exception of just a few, nearly all of the puzzles on display in “See the World, See the Wonder” came from thrift stores.
That includes a puzzle from 1963 titled “Yellow Bird” depicting four young children mesmerized by a bird in a cage.
Most of the Wysocki puzzles included in “See the World, See the Wonder” were completed by other Goldbeck Towers residents.
There’s a table in a Goldbeck hallway where residents gather and work on puzzles.
“It gives them an opportunity to get out of their room,” Randolph said. “I think it’s a very good thing for these residents. Some people like to work by themselves, some people like to work together.”
There are about 35 completed, framed puzzles hanging in the halls of the Towers.
“As soon as I got here I asked the director if I could hang a puzzle, only one; then another one; then another one; all right, another one,” Randolph said.
With a stack of completed puzzles under his bed, Randolph periodically switches out what puzzles are on display.
After Randolph completes a puzzle he uses a credit card to spread glue over the piece, constantly moving it so the puzzle doesn’t stick to the table.
Randolph has been using the shop at Heitman’s house to make frames for the puzzles, something he can now do in about 30 minutes.
“You can imagine, we’ve been working our butts off to get everything done,” he said, referring to the upcoming show.
Last year was the year of puzzles.
“Everybody’s been working on puzzles,” Randolph said. “Shortly after the pandemic hit I went out to Wal-Mart, they had one puzzle left. It was 300 pieces. You can put a 300 together in a couple hours. They want something that will go on and on and on.”
He hopes “See the World, See the Wonder” is the first of multiple Wysocki shows in Hastings.
If he couldn’t find a place in Hastings for the first show, he couldn’t go anywhere else.
“I’m not going to Grand Island or Kearney,” he said. “I want to start in Hastings, and I want to keep coming back.”
