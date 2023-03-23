March 24 Bridfe

Are you experiencing a sense of deja vu? If so, don't worry. The West and North hands in today's deal are exactly the same as in yesterday's, and the auction is identical — though this time South has overbid a tad.

After West led the heart jack, South thought he had to find East with the club ace. Then he saw a way to put up a smokescreen.

