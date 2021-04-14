Shortly after his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed executive order 14008, titled “Tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad.”
As part of that executive order, he included the following section:
Sec. 216. Conserving Our Nation’s Lands and Waters. (a) The Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, and the heads of other relevant agencies, shall submit a report to the Task Force within 90 days of the date of this order recommending steps that the United States should take, working with State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, and other key stakeholders, to achieve the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.
This provision has come to be known as President Biden’s “30 x 30” plan; to put 30 percent of the land and water in the United States under permanent protection by the year 2030.
This aggressive plan has been on the wish list of climate change activists, scientists and environmental organizations for years to address climate change.
Their rationale is that by controlling large areas of land and water, such areas can act as “carbon sinks” to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in trees, shrubs, grasses, soil, coral reefs, and sea grasses; thus stabilizing the climate. (Some environmentalists have called for 50 percent of the planet to be preserved in its natural state.)
An evident problem with this plan is that about 12% of the country’s land area is currently under environmental protection.
To achieve President Biden’s “30 x 30” goal, he’ll need to acquire environmental protection for a combined land area that would be twice the size of Texas in nine years.
Another issue is the apparent lack of legal authority to currently carry out this plan.
With regard to Nebraska, 97% of the state consists of privately owned property.
The obvious question is, “how will that 30% goal affect Nebraska land that is privately owned?”
For those aware of this issue, it has caused a lot of concern with existing landowners; including many in my district.
The acquisition of Nebraska land by the federal government could also shift more of the property tax burden to current landowners and cause additional budgetary problems for our local governments.
For President Biden to achieve the “30 x 30” goal, a lot of decisions have to be made and a lot of work has to done.
There are a tremendous amounts of unanswered questions.
What will the “30 by 30” plan look like?
What states will be targeted? And how do they plan to get there?
How will private property owners or state-held public lands be affected?
Some of the ideas discussed so far include reforestation, avoiding conversions of grasslands to cropland and growing cover crops.
However, at this point, there are a lot of unknowns as the report to the task force has not been submitted or revealed yet (the due date is April 29).
Until more information on how President Biden’s administration proposes to achieve this radical and aggressive land grab is known, it’s important that you be aware of this proposal, keep updated as developments occur and be prepared to react if necessary.
Nebraska farmers, ranchers and land owners in District 38 are responsible citizens who are good stewards of the lands entrusted to them since, in most cases, their livelihood depends on it.
I join you in being legitimately concerned about federal overreach and potential regulations and mandates with this “30 x 30” plan.
I would welcome any comments, questions or ideas you may have on this or any other issue.
