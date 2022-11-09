ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process.

Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote. Sasse said he will resign from the Senate in early January and take the Florida school’s helm the following month.

