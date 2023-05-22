State Sen. Steve Halloran believes the chaos of the current session of the Nebraska Legislature led to the pairing of two bills that generated one very controversial vote Friday.
“Unfortunately, there has been a lot of drama this year, and that drama has resulted in upsetting the normal course of how the Legislature works,” Halloran said during a Coffee with the Senator event Saturday at the Eagles Club. “We have gotten far fewer bills addressed on the floor because time has been consumed as you are well aware by an ongoing filibuster by a handful of people.”
Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh spent several weeks at the beginning of the session filibustering every bill that came to the floor, essentially rendering the Legislature unable to do its work.
Her actions were in protest of LB574, the Let Them Grow bill, that would outlaw gender-affirming treatments for Nebraskans ages 18 and under.
“A result of time being wasted and not many bills being addressed, the speaker has allowed the committees to group bills within their committees,” Halloran said.
This concept, known on the state level as creating Christmas tree bills, allows for a number of bills on a variety of topics from one legislative committee to all be amended into one bill.
“I call it a casserole because it’s usually the leftovers that you end up packaging together,” Halloran said.
The problem with this is really two-fold, he said.
First, Halloran said, under the Nebraska Constitution bills in the Legislature should be on only one subject and Christmas tree bills don’t meet that requirement.
Secondly, Halloran said, when there are upwards of 20-25 bills combined into one, you have 20-some senators all voting for a big bill to get their individual bills passed without understanding the consequences of passing the other bills.
This merging of bills on differing topics came to the floor for a final vote Friday, labeled as LB574. It was the controversial Let Them Grow bill that had been amended to include a ban on abortions after 12 weeks.
“That came about because the week before we lost the vote on LB626, the heartbeat bill,” Halloran said. “That was our first attempt to deal with the pro-life legislation to save unborn babies, and that bill was based upon the premise that once the heartbeat was detected abortion would not be allowed.”
During Saturday’s event, Halloran was asked what the public opinion was on LB574. Halloran said that in his emails, it was about 5-1 in favor of passage.
“That’s not a scientific survey, but in talking to other senators that was pretty typical,” he said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the process of electing someone to the Legislature from 49 districts is electing those individuals based on how they appeal to their constituents and how they think and how they would vote. The reflection of the vote is that same thing, right.”
While LB574 is going to the governor’s desk for his signature, Halloran said there are many other bills including the Voter ID bill still up for debate. And there’s potential for the Voter ID bill to force the Legislature to go into a special session due to the delays during the session.
Halloran was asked if there was any way the governor could get involved or the Legislature could censure or expel members of the Legislature that are creating “the circus” that has delayed so much work.
“The governor has no control over that, and he shouldn’t,” Halloran said referring to separation of powers.
Regarding rules in the Legislature, Halloran said Sen. Steve Erdman is chair of that committee and has been making many notes regarding the actions this session.
“We have evidence of what needs to be fixed if we can in the rules, and we will address those in a committee hearing for the rules committee,” he said.
But when it comes to legislative rules, Halloran, said they are just like state statutes in that the rules are only as good as the enforcement.
“We have a pretty thorough rule book,” he said. “We’ll change some of the rules, but ultimately if you don’t have a sheriff that wants to enforce them, the rulebook is kind of pointless.”
In the Legislature, Speaker John Arch and the clerk, Brandon Metzler, are charged with interpreting and enforcing the rules.
“I don’t want to throw the speaker under the bus too much, but he has let this go on and it’s set a precedent for the future of how things will continue to go on,” Halloran said.
Halloran said that there is a sequence for how a bill is brought to the floor to the full Legislature and with the continued filibustering this session, that sequence has not been followed.
When Halloran approached the speaker about this during a debate, Halloran said, he was told that the filibuster would be allowed to continue that that Halloran’s interpretation did not meet with the way the rule had been interpreted in the past.
“Their response was, ‘The way we’re doing it is based on previous precedent,’” Halloran said. “But every day we do something down there, it’s a new precedent. That precedent argument to me is fruitless. It doesn’t make any difference.”
Halloran said the situation now being seen in the Legislature was put there by actions or lack thereof.
“The speaker is in a tough position, but he put himself there,” he said. “If you don’t come out pretty strong as a speaker, you’re going to get taken advantage of and unfortunately that has happened a lot.”
Halloran said there is plans to clean up numerous rules in the Legislature and one they plan to tackle is the secret ballot.
In the Legislature, all votes on bills are done by open vote on the screen with the red and green lights.
“If there’s no light, it’s present not voting which is used way too much,” he said. “But it’s very transparent and very clear.”
That was all established when the one-house legislative system was created under George Norris.
However, there is one time when votes are not made openly. It is in the election of the committee chairs and speaker of the Legislature.
“If I run as a conservative — which I have, and I’ve tried my best to hold up to that — and for committee chair, I vote for some liberal from Omaha to run Health and Human Services, you should know and that’s important because those committee chairs are very important and have a lot of control.”
Halloran made no indication when any of those rule changes would be discussed or made but with only nine days left in this session, those conversations made be held in special committee hearings during the remainder of 2023 or during the 2024 legislative session.
Coffee with the Senator is presented multiple times during each legislative session by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau.
