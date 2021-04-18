Donna Kerr left Hawthorne Elementary by ambulance on a recent Tuesday when she thought she was having a heart attack.
After four days in the hospital and no determination about what led to her illness, Kerr was back at school on Monday where she volunteers as a foster grandparent.
She wanted to get back to the kindergartners she works with each day.
“We’re very close to the end of the year,” she said. “Everything the kids can pick up between now and the end of the year is going to help them when they start school next year.”
Kerr is one of 13 Hastings volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program sponsored by AmeriCorps Seniors and organized locally by Senior Action Inc. Those foster grandparents each are placed at one of the five Hastings Public Schools elementary buildings, Head Start or Pooh Corner.
Debby Shuck, executive director of Senior Action, said the purpose of the program is to provide an extra hand in the classroom.
The Foster Grandparent Program has been in place across the United States for more than 50 years. It started in Hastings in 2007.
Senior Action now oversees Foster Grandparent volunteers in a 15-county area.
“We get quite a bit of feedback actually, especially from teachers in the classrooms, about how much they appreciate having that extra person in the classroom, how much it means to the kids to have a loving grandparent in the classroom and the difference that those volunteers make in the lives of the kids they serve,” Shuck said.
Kerr is in her eighth year at Hawthorne, where she is one of four volunteer grandparents. She is joined by Donna Hajek, Jean Weber and Steve Jensen.
“They are people who are dedicated and just understand that our kids need as much interaction with adults as they can,” Hawthorne Principal Amy Kelly said. “Their presence here provides that for our students.”
Kerr, who worked in nursing home assistance, said she struggled when she was in school.
“Volunteering and working with these kids means that hopefully, I think their struggles are going to go a little bit less, so they can enjoy school more,” she said.
She typically works with kindergartners, helping them with their letters and numbers.
Not all of the seniors who volunteer in Hastings schools are part of the Foster Grandparent Program.
At Watson Elementary, Roger and Arlene Geitz have been volunteering, independent of the Foster Grandparent Program, for about 10 years.
Arlene, who taught elementary school in Hastings for 34 years and then worked as an office paraeducator at Watson, now helps teachers there by making copies and laminating.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher ever since I started school,” she said. “I still have a calling to work in a school.”
Roger helps with kindergarten classes.
He worked with students for 21 years at the Epworth Village family service center in York.
“I just like kids, to work with them and be a grandpa to them,” he said. “Some of them need hugs. I’m not afraid to hug a kid.”
Arlene said it is rewarding to see the students grow.
“It’s just fun to see the growth of these kids throughout the years, just watching them,” she said.
They are joined at Watson by Foster Grandparent Diana Tobey.
“They do so many little things that help teachers out on a daily basis, whether it’s doing some laminating or Grandpa Geitz managing hallway behaviors or recess behaviors — anytime you get extra adults in the building I think it’s helpful for everybody,” Watson Principal Jason Cafferty said.
Tobey spends the majority of her day in a kindergarten classroom helping students organize, getting ready for the next activity.
“It’s good for the kids and I think it’s good for the grandparents to be around the little guys,” Cafferty said. “I think it brightens their day, too.”
All of the volunteer grandparents are known among students as “Grandma” or “Grandpa,” which has led to some amusing misunderstandings.
Kerr was at Wal-Mart shopping one day when one of the kindergartners she worked with saw her and said “Hello, Grandma.”
“I said ‘Hello,’ ” Kerr said. “His mother looked at me and looked at him like ‘Excuse me?’ So I had to explain that I’m Grandma Donna to him because I work at the school.”
Kerr initially helped at a preschool before finding her fit at Hawthorne.
With four children, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, she actually is a grandma in her own right.
Two of her great-grandchildren now attend Hawthorne. She didn’t have any great-grandchildren there when she started.
“Anybody looking for something that’s rewarding should try it,” she said.
Foster grandparents need to be at least 55 years old.
To participate in the program contact Senior Action at 402-463-1440 and ask for coordinator Judy Aspen.
Foster Grandparents in Hastings:
Wanda Bartlett – Alcott Elementary
Jill Champlin – Head Start
Steve Jensen – Hawthorne Elementary
Janice Johnson – Longfellow Elementary
Donna Kerr – Hawthorne Elementary
Sandy Kleinjan – Pooh Corner
Tammy Mutchie – Head Start
Donna Mae Nuss – Pooh Corner
Georgette Ockinga – Lincoln Elementary
Theresa Smith – Head Start
Diana Tobey – Watson Elementary
Marian Turner – Lincoln Elementary
Jean Weber – Hawthorne Elementary
