SUTTON — Last year, Sutton had an experienced group that was led by a pair of seniors in the backcourt. The Mustangs tallied 18 wins but ended the year one victory shy of reaching the state tournament.
This year's squad will once again be led by two seniors, this time the duo will be found inside the paint more often from the forward position. Colton Haight (6 feet, 5 inches) and Jesse Herndon (6-1) are the only two returning starters back for Sutton, and they'll be hoping to lead an inexperienced group of Mustangs.
"We lost a lot through graduation, so we are going to have to have some kids step up and be able to contribute at the varsity level," said Sutton Jon Ladehoff.
Both Herndon and Haight were top three in rebounds for much of last season. Herndon started part of the season, but Haight comes in as a two-year starter for the Mustangs, having averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game last year.
Ty Skalka will be a new addition to the varsity squad but he helps make up part of the Mustangs' senior class that will lead the way for underclassmen such as Garrison Perrrien and Caleb Ladehoff — both of which are juniors that have already earned letters on the court.
"We have a strong group of seniors who do a great job of leading by example. We need to develop some depth so that we will be a competitive team throughout the season," the coach said.
Both Ladehoff (5-11) and Perrien (5-9) are guards, as are sophomore newcomers Trevin Buescher (5-10) and Cole Baumert (5-8).
Missing out on the state tournament last year snapped a streak of two consecutive trips to Lincoln for the Mustangs. Sutton begins its season Friday with a road matchup against Kearney Catholic. The Mustangs will have to play three road games before finally playing in front of the home crowd, hosting Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Dec. 14. Also in Sutton's subdistrict this season is Alma, St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, and Superior.
Schedule
Dec — 3, at Kearney Catholic; 7, at Heartland; 11, at Lincoln Christian; 14, vs. BDS; 17, at St. Cecilia; 18, at Nebraska Christian; 28-29, at GICC holiday tournament
Jan — 4, at Centura; 6, vs. Cross County; 7, vs. Centennial; 13, vs. Wood River; 14, vs. Thayer Central; 18, vs. Ravenna; 20, at Fairbury; 25, vs. Milford; 27, at Sandy Creek; 31, at SNC tournament
Feb — 8, vs. Wilber-Clatonia; 11, vs. Fillmore Central; 18, at Superior
