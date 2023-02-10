MANKATO, Kan. — Memorial services are Saturday morning, Feb. 11, here for a Rock Hills High School sophomore who has been identified as a victim of a deadly one-vehicle crash in the Mankato City Park late Feb. 4.
Services for Gavin David Garst begin 2 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hills Junior-Senior High School.
Although the Kansas Highway Patrol did not identify Garst as the victim of the crash, citing protection of a juvenile record, in its initial crash report, the Superior Express newspaper, which also publishes the Jewell County Record in Mankato, identified Garst as the passenger in a sport-utility vehicle that ran off a roadway at the park and went airborne before landing and striking a tree.
Garst reportedly was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before midnight Saturday. The Mankato City Park is on the west side of town north of U.S. Highway 36.
KHP identified the driver of the vehicle as Elliott Phillip Whiteside, 18, of Tryon, North Carolina. Whiteside reportedly was taken to a Wichita hospital with a suspected serious injury. The Hastings Tribune could not confirm his status on Friday afternoon.
According to an obituary posted online by Melby Mortuary of Mankato, Garst would have been 16 in less than a month.
He was a member of the Rock Hills Class of 2025 who was active in scholars bowl and FFA.
“He was a pleasant and upbeat student, always smiling and was very helpful to his fellow students and teachers,” the obituary stated.
His many hobbies included fishing and fly fishing, and he spent many hours with friends fishing and boating, casting and landing fish. He also was an artist and drew detailed sketches and drawings.
He helped his father at his body shop and worked on cars. He also collected items related to automobiles and petroleum products and started a business selling antique oil cans along with zebra cakes.
He attended the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mankato, was active in the church youth group and attended youth camps.
“He enjoyed the company of others, especially his family and friends,” his family stated in the obituary. “He liked to stay active, and was always driving around somewhere, riding his dirt bike around Mankato, or hanging out with his friends.”
Survivors include his parents, P.J. and Heather Garst; a brother, Dayton; a sister, Karley; grandparents, Paul and Darlene Garst and Lynn Shulte; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Garvin D. Garst Memorial in care of Melby Mortuary, P.O. Box 384, Mankato, KS 66956.
