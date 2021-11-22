A 19-year-old Juniata woman will be memorialized Tuesday following her death Nov. 17 in a Wyoming traffic crash that also claimed the life of a good friend.
The memorial service for Emma Nelson begins 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
According to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Nelson and Korey Bowers, 18, of Canada died as a result of the crash on U.S. Highway 85 south of Hawk Springs in southeastern Wyoming.
The crash was reported to authorities at 10 p.m., the highway patrol said.
According to the news release, Nelson was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Bowers, which was stopped on the highway signaling for a left turn and waiting for an opportunity to turn onto state Highway 313.
While the Taurus stood waiting, a northbound 2016 Volvo semitrailer truck approached from behind and attempted to pass the Taurus on the right shoulder. Then, Bowers decided to turn right, and the Volvo collided with the side of the Taurus, causing the car to overturn.
Nelson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowers, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Neither the truck driver, 49-year-old Conan Ferguson of Briggsdale, Colorado, nor a passenger in the truck, 29-year-old Manos Zouridakis of Longmont, Colorado, were injured.
In an obituary that appeared in the Hastings Tribune on Monday, Nelson’s family explained that she was born in Grand Island and grew up in Cedar Bluffs and Juniata. She studied at Hillcrest Academy and currently was a student at Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming, which is near the Wyoming/Nebraska border.
She loved God. Her many interests included travel, reading, outdoor activities, art projects, Christian missionary service work, and music. She played several instruments and was a member of the Frontier worship band.
Survivors include her parents, Mark and Tressa Nelson; brother Jack and his wife Alyson; sister Miranda; brother Levi; grandparents, Arlene Woodring and Alvin Nelson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
