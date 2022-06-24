Seven Tribland nonprofit organizations will receive a combined total of $8,246,700 in federal and state funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects that were impeded by the pandemic.
In a news release Friday, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced 76 organizations around the state would receive a total of $115 million in assistance.
The grant program was created in 2021 through LB566, known as the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.
The grants are funded with $100 million in federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act and $15 million from the state general fund.
According to NDED, the grants are to support the resumption of nonprofit capital projects that were delayed due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and are expected to have a positive economic impact on the state.
The Hastings Family YMCA leads the list of Tribland recipients, having been tapped for a $5 million award. The Y’s capital campaign will support renovation, expansion and then consolidation of its operations at its 16th Street facility.
The second-largest area grant, $2,335,600, is going to the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud to support redevelopment of the Potter Block as Hotel Garber, a 26-room boutique hotel downtown that will support scholarship and tourism in the community.
Other Hastings recipients include Hastings College, which is receiving $283,200 for renovations to Lloyd Wilson Field at the Osborne Family Sports Complex; the Listening Room Inc., for work to the second floor of The Lark, an event venue at 809 W. Second St.; and the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, which is receiving $198,000 for workshop renovation at 4705 DLD Road.
In Minden, the Harold Warp Pioneer Village Foundation will receive $157,900 for improvements reportedly to include roof repairs in the museum complex.
Also in Minden, the Kearney County Community Foundation, owner of the Minden Opera House downtown, will receive $67,000 for Opera House building repairs.
In a news release, Anthony Goins, director of NDED, said state officials are pleased to announce the “shovel-ready” grants.
“The state of Nebraska and our department are privileged to support so many impactful organizations whose work is serving to build and enhance our communities, improve lives and further economic prosperity,” Goins said.
