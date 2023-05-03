Bodies Found Oklahoma

Henryetta Police Chief Steve Norman (left) visits the home of Nathan Brewer in Henryetta, Okla., on Wednesday. Brittany Brewer was found dead at a home in Henryetta along with six others on Monday.

 Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP

An Oklahoma sex offender who was released from prison early shot his wife, her three children and their two friends in the head and then killed himself, authorities confirmed Wednesday as concerns grew about why he was free as his trial on new sex charges loomed.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims had each been shot in the head one to three times with a 9 mm pistol when they were found Monday near a creek and in a heavily wooded area in rural Oklahoma.

0
0
0
0
0