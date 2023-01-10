Illinois Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska’s Juwan Gary (right) blocks a shot from Illinois’ Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Lincoln.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 76-50 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.

