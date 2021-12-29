DALLAS — I will forever remember 2021 as the year of dog-paddling.
Still in COVID’s clench, it was all we could do to keep our snouts above the water line, stay pointed in the ever-shifting right direction and not totally wear ourselves out.
Most of us didn’t make huge forward progress, but neither were we completely swept backward. Given the tribulations of the last two years, I’d call that success.
You likely are ending 2021 feeling like you’re in the same muddle as a year ago: Are we at work and school or are we at home? Are we masked or are we unmasked? Do we risk the beach vacation or endure yet another staycation?
But don’t freak out that this New Year’s Day will kick off “2020 too.” As COVID becomes endemic in our world, we have become more adept at navigating it.
It’s true that the new variant omicron is so contagious that it feels as if a neighbor waving from across the street can infect you.
As the White House virus expert’s Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday, this round of the disease is ”gonna get worse before it gets better.”
I’ll proceed with extra caution, but none of the facts so far support hysteria. For those of us who opted for vaccinations and boosters, omicron is most likely to be a nasty cold.
Maybe the scientists have it all wrong and this is humankind’s “dinosaurs wiped out by gargantuan asteroid” moment. Maybe we’ll all be dead before February.
Yeah, that could happen, but I’m not betting on it.
Omicron’s crazy-fast spread has disrupted air travel, shut down sports and music events, and left us woefully short on testing options. But people aren’t dropping like flies from the virus.
The group I worry most about in this latest outbreak are our local health care workers, who are exhausted by a 22-month stream of critically ill patients and bewildered, if not angry, that almost every one of them is unvaccinated.
Yet even for hospital staffers, this year was a big improvement over the savagery of the previous one where everything was terrifying.
In 2020, I didn’t even want to use a public restroom.
My only road trip was with a friend who invested in a “mobile outhouse” for necessary stops. This year, she and I are both quite willing to use most any convenience store’s facilities.
Last year ended on the great hope that vaccines were coming and would make a world of difference. But reality interceded: This year was hardly a new dawn — in the pandemic or in our nation’s politics.
Perhaps it’s enough that we got through a year that didn’t go completely to hell in a hand-basket — something that seemed very possible in early January as a pmob attempted to take over the U.S. Capitol.
Even during the too-few pockets of normalcy that COVID allowed us in 2021, we were always in the mental spin cycle: Out of the bear cave. Off with the mask. “YIKES, a new variant.” Slap on the mask. Retreat to the cave.
It’s no wonder that, going into 2022, many of us feel worn to a nub, with our minds and spirits a flat tire long before bedtime.
COVID burst the make-believe bubble that we’ve ever been able to control our world. As much as we love absolutes, we rarely get them.
Despite our certainty that as soon as X happens, everything will be normal – that’s just not how it works.
The pandemic brought home that we are hardly better at predicting the future than were our ancestors in the 14th century.
Because we had no choice to do otherwise, even the most begrudging among us honed skills of adaptability in 2021.
We all became more accustomed to tolerating uncertainty and to feeling somewhat unsettled all the time.
We learned that life with COVID comes down to deciding what your risk tolerance is — and, at least for the unselfish, how does that choice affect others.
My biggest personal milestone of 2021?
Resuming my love of travel — but feeling safest at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and with no certainty that 2022 will at last allow a trip to Slovakia to see my son and daughter-in-law.
It also was the second year of “independent study” for me — working from home as opposed to being part of the collaborative buzzing newsroom that I thrived in for four decades.
Thank goodness for the many North Texans willing to do in-person interviews. I hit bottom with Zoom fatigue months ago.
The pandemic has been hard on everyone’s mental health.
As a single person with no family in Dallas, I can attest to how the separation brought on by COVID can eat at your sense of well being.
Many days I’ve been blown about by the winds of my own reactivity to the pandemic’s realities.
I’ve also discovered that there’s no harm in allowing myself to acknowledge that it’s OK to some days not be OK with the discomfort — especially over the holidays.
All of which brings me to the approaching New Year.
On no other day are we so programmed to want to hit the reset button and proclaim, “Hello. Everything’s now brand new and different.”
But that’s not how life works.
One of my year-end traditions is checking in with my friend Anna Hill, who at 81 is still masked up and working relentlessly on behalf of the Dolphin Heights neighborhood just south of I-30 in East Dallas.
She always tells me that with age comes the opportunity to be more in touch with what’s truly important, what transcends our own individual story.
In the midst of our ongoing muddle, she offered this advice: ‘Thank God that you live to see 2022.
Pray for everyone — whether you like them or even know them. Watch over the community and continue to mentor new leaders to carry the torch forward.”
Things are far from perfect. But as Anna reminded me, 2021 was a net improvement over being completely muzzled by COVID.
As I take stock of my year of dog-paddling and prepare to engage with the next, I know something is going to happen in 2022 — but I have no idea what.
Except for this: I will again line up for those three COVID shots if the experts tell me that’s the smart thing to do.
