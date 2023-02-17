Mississippi Shootings
Buy Now

Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of multiple shootings on Arkabutla Dam Road in Arkabutla, Miss., on Friday.

 Nikki Boertman/AP

ARKABUTLA, Miss. — A lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather Friday at multiple locations in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi, the sheriff said, leaving investigators searching for clues to what motivated the shocking rampage.

Armed with a shotgun and two handguns, 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum opened fire at about 11 a.m. and killed a man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck parked outside a convenience store in Arkabutla, near the Tennessee state line, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lane said.

0
0
0
0
0