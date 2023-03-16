Agriculture is more than the state’s number one industry. Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska and worth celebrating every day, especially during National Ag Week, March 19-25.

I started working for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in January and consider it a privilege to serve Nebraska’s ag industry as director of NDA. I was born and raised in Nebraska and have been a part of Nebraska’s ag industry for many years. My family and I ranch south of Whitman in the Sandhills, so I know firsthand how important agriculture is for Nebraska and to the future of this great state. I’m proud to be part of Nebraska’s network of 45,000 farmers and ranchers who consistently deliver high-quality ag products year after year.

